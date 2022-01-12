74 F
International

Lenca Indigenous Journalist Pablo Hernandez Is Gunned Down

Pablo Hernandez - deceased

HONDURAS. Mon. Jan. 10, 2022 (Telesur English)– For years now, Honduras has become one of the most dangerous places for human rights defenders, environmental activists, journalists, and social leaders.

On Sunday, Honduran human rights defender Pablo Hernandez was murdered by several bullet shots in the back in the Tierra Colorada community, in the Lempira department.

Bertha Oliva, the coordinator of the Committee of Relatives of the Disappeared in Honduras (COFADEH), denounced that armed men ambushed Hernandez on a dirt road.

“This murder is one more attack on freedom of expression and the defense of human rights,” The Association of Community Media in Honduras (AMCH) said, recalling that Hernandez was director of the Tenan community radio station that broadcasts from San Marcos de Caiquin.

“Hernandez was the second Lenca leader killed in less than a year. In March 2020, Lenca activist Juan Carlos Cerros was shot to death in the town of Nueva Granada,” news agency AP recalled, adding that they “belonged to the same indigenous community as Berta Caceres, a prize-winning environmental and Indigenous rights defender who was murdered in 2016.”

Full article can be viewed at : https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Lenca-Indigenous-Journalist-Pablo-Hernandez-Is-Gunned-Down-20220110-0008.html?utm_source=planisys& utm _medium=NewsletterIngles&utm _campaign=NewsletterIngles& utm_content=8

First published by TeleSurEnglish.com

