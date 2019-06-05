Luis Gordon, 52, pleads guilty to use of deadly means of harm

He has less than 3 months left to serve

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 3, 2019– Luis Gordon, 52, who has been serving a sentence of 5 years for grievous harm given to him in the Magistrate’s Court in 2014, pleaded guilty to use of deadly means of harm when he appeared today before Justice Colin Williams.

The charges were for an incident that had occurred on September 6, 2013, at 48 Amara Avenue. Gordon and his brother-law, Roberto Gilharry, had a misunderstanding and Gordon struck Gilharry on his head with a shovel and a stick, and then chopped him on his shoulder with a machete.

On August 25, 2014, after his conviction for grievous harm in the # 1 Magistrate’s Court, Gordon was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

In connection with that same incident, Gordon also was charged with attempted murder and use of deadly means of harm. That case came up today, and he chose to plead guilty to the lesser charge of use of deadly means of harm with intent to cause grievous harm.

Before he decided on the sentence, Justice Williams heard a plea for mitigation from Gordon’s attorney, Leslie Hamilton. Hamilton said that Gordon had expressed his remorse about the incident, and pledged that it will never happen again.

Hamilton also said that while Gordon was in prison, he has been exposed to different rehabilitation programs.

Justice Williams said that the maximum sentence for use of deadly means of harm is 10 years, but that a sentence of 7 years, or 84 months, was a good starting point.

He subtracted 28 months, or one third of the sentence, because Gordon pleaded guilty, which left the remainder of his sentence at 56 months, or 4 and a half years.

Justice Williams said that given the fact that the charges all arose out of the same incident, it was his view that the sentence should be identical to the sentence of 5 years that was given to Gordon at the Magistrate’s Court, and that it should commence from August 25, 2014, and that it should run concurrently with the sentence he has been serving.

The remaining time that Gordon must serve, therefore, amounts to 2 months and about 3 weeks.

The Crown was represented by Senior Crown Counsel Shanice Lovell.