Mahogany Street electrician, charged with murder, to be tried in Supreme Court

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Jan. 4, 2019– Anthony Bennett, 37, an electrician of 31 Mahogany Street who is charged with the murder of Erbin Garrido, 30, a laborer of a CET Site address, was committed to stand trial in the April session of the Supreme Court after a preliminary inquiry was held today by Senior Magistrate Aretha Ford and she concluded that a prima facie case had been established.

Bennett was asked if he had any alibi witness or witnesses he wished to call, and to name them if he had any, and he said no.

Garrido was shot and killed around 8 p.m. on May 29, 2018, in the bathroom of his house, a green wooden bungalow. His assailant entered and fired a single shot that struck Garrido in the left side of the chest.

The police reported that when they arrived at the scene, they saw Garrido lying face-up in the bathroom. He was dressed in a black T-shirt and blue jeans pants.

Bennett was detained the following day and charged.

Bennett was not represented by an attorney at the preliminary inquiry.