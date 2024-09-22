Price Family Home becomes a Place of Public Education

Photo: Cocaine found

by Charles Gladden

COROZAL, Thurs. Sept. 19, 2023

Corozal police busted four persons from the Corozal District on Wednesday, September 18, with a large quantity of cocaine in their possession.

According to official police reports, on the date above, around 9:00 p.m. authorities searched the residence of 35-year-old Armando Torres, a Belizean fisherman of Sarteneja Village, Corozal District. While the search was done, three other persons were present at the residence – 36-year-old Mirna Durantes and 32-year-old Delwyn Novelo, both of Corozal District; and 37-year-old Nigel Neal, of Belize District.

The search led to the discovery of 25 parcels of suspected cocaine, amounting to a combined total of 28.38 kilograms (62.567 pounds). Samples were taken from all 25 parcels, which were subsequently labeled.

As of print time, the quartet was jointly charged with Possession of Controlled Drugs with Intent to Supply and appeared at the Corozal Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, September 19, where Torres pleaded guilty to the offense, and the others pleaded not guilty.

However, no plea was entered for Torres; thus, all four individuals have been remanded to the Belize Central Prison until November 15.