Elswith Claire becomes the first female Bishop in Belize

by Charles Gladden

COROZAL TOWN, Wed. Sept. 4, 2024

During a major operation in the Corozal District on Tuesday, September 3, the Belize Police Department discovered several parcels of cocaine, which led to the arrest of several persons, including a 17-year-old minor.

At around 4:00 p.m. that day, a police team, comprised of officers from the Corozal Quick Response Team (QRT), the Mobile Interdiction Team (MIT), and the Special Patrol Unit (SPU), conducted a raid at the home of 57-year-old Alicia Montalvo in Corozal Town. The team originally expected to find firearms and ammunition, but during the search they came upon eight (8) parcels of cocaine weighing a total of 9.38 kg (20.679 pounds) inside a room.

The discovery was made when the officers searched a black wardrobe closet inside the room, where they found two rectangular parcels wrapped in a black shirt, bearing the brand imprint “Dolce & Gabbana.” Further searches were done inside the same wardrobe, where they discovered three more parcels inside a colorful pillowcase; and another three parcels were found in a wooden drawer within the room, with the same label, “Dolce & Gabbana.”

Several persons were present at the residence while the search was being conducted. They have been identified as Seidel Anita Montalvo, 30; Abiel Imer Mateo Montalvo, 37; Edney Ezequiel Montalvo, 37; Nadiel Jasiel Montalvo, 22; Aida Cabañas, 36; Enair Abieser Montalvo, 31; and a 17-year-old female minor. All persons are from Corozal Town.

All seven individuals, along with the owner of the home, Alicia Montalvo, were jointly charged with Possession of Controlled Drugs with Intent to Supply to Another, to wit: 9.38 kilograms of cocaine, on Wednesday, September 4.