Man, 24, pleads guilty to manslaughter of his father

by Roy Davis (freelance reporter)

PUNTA GORDA, Toledo District, Thurs. Nov. 16, 2023

Olvin Rivas, 24, charged with the murder of his father, Amaya Salvador Rivas, 52, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter when he appeared before Justice Antoinette Moore in the Punta Gorda High Court.

He was sentenced to 10 years.

The incident occurred on January 11, 2022, in the village of San Roman, Stann Creek District.

Amaya Rivas had gone to the home of his wife and children about 1 year since they had moved from Georgetown to get away from him because of an abusive relationship he was having with them. He was allowed to sleep in a kitchen that was in a separate building from the house where his family resided and he forced his way into the building where his wife and their five children were living and he began to beat his wife. He then turned on his 18-year-old son and began to choke him. Olvin, his eldest son, intervened and took a machete and began to chase him.

Amaya ran into the yard and Olvin caught up with him and inflicted 4 chop wounds to the back of his head. Amaya was taken to Southern Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Olvin was later charged with murder.

Olvin was represented by attorney John Nembhard, while the Crown was represented by Crown Counsel Javier Chan.