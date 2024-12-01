Burrell Boom and surrounding villages underwater!

Photo: (l to r) Damion Saldano and Edward Saldano

BELIZE CITY, Weds. Nov. 27, 2024

A policeman claims he was assaulted by the Saldano brothers who were armed with a gun, and this week police have levied charges of aggravated assault upon the brothers, the older brother also being slapped with a charge of escape.

They were picked up separately. First to be detained was the older brother, Edward Saldano, followed by his younger brother, Damion.

On Monday, November 25, 2024, Edward Saldano was arraigned before a Magistrate in Court #7 where he was read two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm upon police constable, Briceno Shal.

Edward Saldano was also read a charge of escape from lawful custody. He pleaded not guilty to both charges, but due to the nature of the offenses bail was denied and he was remanded into custody at the Belize Central Prison until January 8, 2025.

At 2:00 p.m. this afternoon, Damion Saldano, 23, a resident of M & M Street, Belize City, appeared unrepresented before a Magistrate in Court #7. He wanted to plead guilty; but on hearing that he would go to jail for 3 years, he entered a not guilty plea. Damion cried when he learned that despite his not guilty plea, he was going to jail on remand.

He told the court that he cannot go back to jail for something he never did.

According to Damion Saldano, everything bad that happens, the police link him with his brother.

Initially, after being read the charge of aggravated assault, Damion Saldano told the court that the police officer fabricated the story. He said he spoke with the officer who told him that he didn’t understand why the police charged him because he (the officer) never told them that he was assaulted with any gun. He told the court that the officer wanted to withdraw the charge.

But that’s Damion Saldano’s version. The matter was stood down for a while and checks were made, and the virtual complainant’s name, Briceno Shal, was called outside the court room, but he was a no-show. Saldano’s arraignment continued at around 3:00 p.m.

Due to the nature of the offense, Damion Saldano was denied bail and remanded into custody at the Belize Central Prison until January 8, 2025, where he will now join his older brother, Edward Saldano.

The incident which has landed both brothers behind bars is said to have occurred on Thursday, November 21, 2024, in Belize City.