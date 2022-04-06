74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Man Allegedly Beaten to Death by BDF

SourceKhaila Gentle
Estevan Baeza, deceased

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Mon. Apr. 4, 2022– A grieving mother is currently demanding justice for her son after he succumbed to injuries sustained from being brutally assaulted in Orange Walk Town last week Friday. Thirty-eight-year-old Estevan Baeza was allegedly beaten by a BDF soldier, Private Raheem Williams, after the two men got into an altercation somewhere near Central Park. Baeza, who had sustained injuries to the head and throat, was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital but eventually succumbed to his injuries.
Baeza’s mother, who had been waiting for her son to return home when she got the grim news, told local media that the altercation between the thirty-eight-year-old and the BDF Soldier was over a lighter.

“He punched him, he threw him on the ground, he stomped him in the face, burst his head, burst his throat, he couldn’t breathe,” she said.

Police have since detained Private Williams and he is awaiting charges. We will cover this story in detail in the Friday issue of AMANDALA.

