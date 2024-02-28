27.8 C
Man charged for Corozalito murder

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: David Friesen, charged

by Kristen Ku

COROZALITO VILLAGE, Belize District, Mon. Feb. 26, 2024

On Wednesday, February 21st, the lifeless body of Alexander Viamill was discovered by police responding to a call in the village of Corozalito in the Belize District.

Upon arrival, Viamill, also known as “Luuga”, a local resident, was found with injuries to his neck and face, along with a red and white charger around his neck.

Viamil was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH).

Investigations revealed that Viamill, who was last seen a couple of days before his body was found, had been reported missing on Tuesday, February 20th. Following his death, a post-mortem examination was conducted, confirming his death was caused by strangulation.

These results were handed over to investigators.

Three days later, on Saturday, February 24th, David Friesen, a 28-year-old Belizean farmer from Corozalito, was arrested and charged with the murder of Alexander Viamill.

The investigation uncovered evidence suggesting that a fight between the two men resulted in Viamill sustaining fatal injuries.

“The investigation revealed that they were involved in a fight, at which point Viamill received injuries, which caused his death,” reported ACP Hilberto Romero during a press briefing with the media this week.

Friesen appeared in court on Monday, February 26, and will be held in custody until his next scheduled court appearance on April 16.

