Man cuts common-law wife’s throat in Boom

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Shona Baptist, victim

by Charles Gladden

BURRELL BOOM, Belize District, Thurs. Nov. 30, 2023

A domestic dispute apparently turned violent tonight in rural Belize, and as a result a young woman is presently fighting for her life in hospital.

Amandala has confirmed that the victim has been identified as Shona Baptist of Burrell Boom Village, Belize District, who was allegedly attacked by her common-law husband, identified as Manuel Rodriguez.

While reports are still sketchy at this time, initial information suggests that sometime around 9:00 p.m. tonight, Thursday, while at their home in the Bryan Estate area, Baptist, 30, was attacked by Rodriguez who stabbed or cut her on the throat.

It is unclear what triggered Rodriguez to have harmed Baptist, who has since been transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police have detained Rodriguez and charges have yet to be levied upon him.

We will have more details on this story in our Tuesday edition of Amandala.

