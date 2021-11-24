Man found dead at Rhaburn Ridge entrance

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 22, 2021 — Today, during the weekly police press brief, Communication Director of the department, Fitzroy Yearwood, informed the media of a death investigation the department is currently conducting to determine what led to the death of a Belizean construction worker, identified as Daniel Rios, who was found dead on the Philip Goldson Highway on Sunday by police.

The officers who visited the scene observed head and body injuries on the corpse, but are still unable to ascertain the cause of death, and are uncertain about what really happened.

The deceased, Rios, was said to have made a phone call to his mother shortly before being found dead between Miles 35 and 36 of the Phillip Goldson Highway. Police said that his mother, only identified as “Marie”, told investigators that when Rios called her, he said that he was hurt.

Police noted the distance between houses in the village and considered the high likelihood that no one was in the area at the time of the incident.

The incident which claimed Rios’ life occurred early on Sunday morning. According to a police report, he was about to board a bus, en route to Rhaburn Ridge Village, to visit his mother for the day when he lost his life.

She was the last person to speak to him before his death. Police are investigating the incident, but have not yet determined whether foul play or a traffic accident caused Rios’ death.