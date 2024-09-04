Belize City Council Flag Raising Ceremony

Photo: Cory Anthony Cruz, deceased

by Charles Gladden

SANTA ELENA, Cayo District, Mon. Sept. 2, 2024

The body of a young man from Santa Elena Town, Cayo District, will undergo a post-mortem examination, after it was found in the early hours of Friday, August 30.

According to official police reports, the body of 21-year-old Cory Anthony Cruz was found by a passerby, who then alerted local authorities. When police arrived at the corner of 15th and Baca Street in San Ignacio Town around 2:30 a.m., they found a motionless Cruz with injuries to the right side of his face.

Cruz was taken to the San Ignacio Hospital, where he was pronounced dead and then transferred to the Western Regional Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department Eastern Division, explained that three persons from the Santa Elena/San Ignacio area have been detained in connection with this crime, as a police investigation continues.

He also said that nothing was stolen from Cruz’s person, and a motorcycle was recovered along with some other items.

Cruz is known to police, but was not affiliated with any of the groups in the area, said ASP Romero.