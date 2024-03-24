Man killed in hit and run

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 21, 2024

A man from rural Belize was fatally struck by a moving vehicle in the early hours of this morning.

While information is scarce as of print time, reports suggest that the identity of the deceased is said to be Earl Pratt.

Information indicates that around 4:00 a.m., Pratt was in Double Head Cabbage Village, Belize District, when he was knocked off the road by an unknown person in a vehicle. The driver who knocked him down didn’t render assistance, and he ultimately perished where the accident occurred.

We will have more information in next week’s edition of Amandala.