27.8 C
Belize City
Sunday, March 24, 2024

World Down Syndrome Day

Photo: Students and staff of Stella Maris...

BPD awards 3 officers with Women Police of the Year

Photo: (l-r) Myrna Pena, Carmella Cacho, and...

Suicide on the rise!

Photo: Iveth Quintanilla, Mental Health Coordinator by Charles...

Man killed in hit and run

GeneralMan killed in hit and run
By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 21, 2024

A man from rural Belize was fatally struck by a moving vehicle in the early hours of this morning.

While information is scarce as of print time, reports suggest that the identity of the deceased is said to be Earl Pratt.

Information indicates that around 4:00 a.m., Pratt was in Double Head Cabbage Village, Belize District, when he was knocked off the road by an unknown person in a vehicle. The driver who knocked him down didn’t render assistance, and he ultimately perished where the accident occurred.

We will have more information in next week’s edition of Amandala.

Check out our other content

World Down Syndrome Day

BPD awards 3 officers with Women Police of the Year

Suicide on the rise!

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.