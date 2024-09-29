Belize to participate in the annual World Investor Week

Photo: Matyas Bo, charged

by Charles Gladden

BELLA VISTA, Toledo District, Wed. Sept. 25, 2024

A man from Bella Vista Village, Toledo District, is in police custody, as he allegedly murdered his brother on Wednesday morning, September 25.

Reports indicate that before 10:30 a.m. the pair of brothers, 26-year-old Matyas Bo and 35-year-old John Bo were socializing with another male person identified as 31-year-old Luis Pensamiento, when the brothers got into an argument over a bottle of rum that they were sharing.

The argument escalated with John reportedly hitting Matyas over his head with an unknown object. Matyas then allegedly stabbed John with a screwdriver in the chest, after which he got rid of the weapon and fled the scene, but was caught by police several blocks away from the scene at his parents’ home in the village.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they witnessed John lying on the ground inside a fenced yard with a stab wound in the center of his chest.

Since the incident, Matyas Bo has been in police custody and has been charged with the crime of murder.