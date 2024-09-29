26.7 C
Belize City
Monday, September 30, 2024

Belize to participate in the annual World Investor Week

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Tues. Sept. 24,...

Belize volleyball girls hammer Guatemala, 3-1, at 1st AFECAVOL Central American U-17 championship

Photo: Belize U-17 girls celebrate 3-1 win...

BHS robotics students compete at First Global Challenge

Photo: (l-r) Louis Silva (teacher), Melissa Lizarraga...

Man kills brother in Toledo

GeneralMan kills brother in Toledo
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Matyas Bo, charged

by Charles Gladden

BELLA VISTA, Toledo District, Wed. Sept. 25, 2024

A man from Bella Vista Village, Toledo District, is in police custody, as he allegedly murdered his brother on Wednesday morning, September 25.

Reports indicate that before 10:30 a.m. the pair of brothers, 26-year-old Matyas Bo and 35-year-old John Bo were socializing with another male person identified as 31-year-old Luis Pensamiento, when the brothers got into an argument over a bottle of rum that they were sharing.

The argument escalated with John reportedly hitting Matyas over his head with an unknown object. Matyas then allegedly stabbed John with a screwdriver in the chest, after which he got rid of the weapon and fled the scene, but was caught by police several blocks away from the scene at his parents’ home in the village.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they witnessed John lying on the ground inside a fenced yard with a stab wound in the center of his chest.

Since the incident, Matyas Bo has been in police custody and has been charged with the crime of murder.

Check out our other content

Cayo villager dies in motorcycle crash

SOE is lifted! Detainee’s attorney suing GoB for false imprisonment

PAHO and MoH unveil Clinical Data Exchange Platform

Costa Rican con artist found dead in prison cell

Major cocaine bust in Corozal

NEAB prez charged with rape

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.