Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Man shot dead in San Pedrito

Hilberto Caliz

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Mon. Dec. 13, 2021– A San Pedro resident was shot dead on Saturday evening while on his way home from work. Hilberto Caliz, 35, was reportedly ambushed and shot while he was riding on an unknown road in the San Pedrito area of the island. He was found dead at the scene of the crime. At this time, police have one man in custody who is believed to be the shooter.

Caliz, who was wounded several times in the body by the gunman’s bullets, is said to be a carpenter on the island and was also a footballer and well-loved resident of the island.

Police are trying to pinpoint the motive for his murder and are yet to bring a charge against the single person detained for the shooting.

Reports are that the alleged attacker is a man of Hispanic descent.

A police investigation continues as the department tries to determine whether or not the man detained will be charged for this recent homicide. This evening police announced that an 18 year-old identified as Julio Rafael Paiz was charged for the crime for murder. He is an unemployed resident of San Pedro Town.

