Man shot in dispute over $15

Photo: Eugene Thompson, shooting victim

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 19, 2024

A Belize City man is lucky to be alive after an attempt was made on his life on Friday night, February 16, while he was at his home in the Belama Phase 5 area of Belize City. The shooting victim has been identified as Eugene Thompson, 41, and authorities levied charges on two men who they believe are responsible for the shooting.

Initial reports are that sometime after 9:00 p.m., Thompson was inside his yard when two men emerged, approached him, fired a barrage of gunshots in his direction, and then fled the scene. When cops arrived at the scene, they witnessed an injured Thompson with visible gunshot wounds to his abdomen, and transported him to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

The duo were later identified as Victor Parham, 27, and Hubert Paquil, 30, both from within the Belama Phase 5 area. The men were given separate charges – Parham faces Attempted Murder and Use of Deadly Means of Harm charges, and Paquil was charged with Abetment to Commit Murder.

The motive for the shooting has yet to be established said ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department Eastern Division. However, reports suggest that Thompson owed Paquil an amount of money ($15, to be exact), and was told by Thompson that he would give him the following day; but Paquil didn’t take that as an adequate answer and refused to leave the area.

To make Paquil leave, Thompson went inside his home to get the money and when he returned he was shot once by Parham. After being shot, Thompson fled into his home. He then jumped out of his window and hid in some bushes.

The duo were arraigned today, Monday, where no plea was taken from them, due to the nature of the offense. They were both denied bail and remanded behind bars at the Belize Central Prison until their next court hearing on April 19 of this year.

Thompson is listed as stable at the KHMH.