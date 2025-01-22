Dr. Osmond Martinez becomes Chair of CARIFORUM

Maria Caal, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Fri. Jan. 17, 2025

A well-known vendor at the Belmopan market was killed in a car crash on Thursday night, January 16, near Mile 47 on the George Price Highway.

The fatal collision occurred sometime after 10:00 p.m. that Thursday in the vicinity of El Rancho Restaurant and Bar when a Toyota pickup in which the victim, Maria Caal, 48, of Cotton Tree Village, Cayo, and Manuel Juarez, 70, also of Cotton Tree Village, were traveling, collided with a Chevy Camaro that was traveling in the opposite direction—reportedly over the speed limit.

At the time, Juarez, Caal’s employer, had been in the driver’s seat and was taking Caal, who was in the passenger seat of the pickup, to her home.

The collision reportedly took place when the driver of the Chevy Camaro lost control of the vehicle. Caal perished at the scene, while Juarez sustained injuries. After the accident occurred, the driver of the Chevy Camaro was temporarily unconscious, but when he regained his senses, he abandoned his damaged vehicle and fled the scene into some nearby bushes.

“We just want justice! My mother didn’t deserve to die like that,” said Caal’s son, Samuel Caal. “We don’t know what exactly to do, but only God will take care of her, and then she will rest in peace … She was a hardworking person. She tried her best and was a loving mom. Everybody is sad right now,” he added.

Samuel Caal said that after the accident occurred, he received a text informing him that his mother had been in an accident, but he had thought she had only been injured. However, when he arrived at the scene his worst fears turned true.

“When we reached the scene, the guy that crashed with the pickup that my mom was in, he ran away, and we don’t know who exactly he is; but I hope the law do [their] best investigation. Everybody is sad right now and we just want justice to whosoever faults, because I don’t wish nobody lose their mom like that,” he said.

When police arrived, they saw a motionless Caal trapped in the passenger side of the pickup, and observed that the Chevy Camaro’s front wheel had been torn off. No one was found inside the Camaro, but they discovered ID cards and a passport belonging to one Jose Mendez. The car, however, was registered to Lelia Mendez of Cotton Tree Village.

The accused Mendez has yet to be found by police, mentioned Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams.

Caal leaves behind 7 children – all sons.