Mayor Belize City Dominoes Tournament Week 2 results

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Mar. 27, 2019– Here are the results from Week Two of the Tournament, which took place on Sunday, March 24, at Long Island Bar.

All teams participated, and all games concluded with the winners reaching 3000 points.

The results are as follows: Outlaws (3000) over River Side (2916); Back Yard (3075) over Truckers (2539); House Bottom (3024) over Ground Fighters (2454); Grabs (3018) over Third World (1997); Dirty Rebels (3018) over Another World (2989); and Mopan Street (3000) over Mango Tree (2298).

Another World is still the leader of the tournament’s biggest block with 92.

*** The third week of the Mayor Belize Dominoes Tournament is scheduled for Sunday, March 31, at Rali’s Cool Spot, starting at 1:00 p.m.