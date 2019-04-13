Mayor Belize City Dominoes Tournament Week 4 results

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 11, 2019– Week 4 games in the Mayor Belize City Dominoes Tournament were held on Sunday, April 7, at Journey’s Cool Spot. A total of nine teams participated, and all games played with the winners reaching 3000 points.

The results were as follows: Port #1 (3006) over Mopan Street (2718); Mango Tree (3035) over Another World (2294); Grabs (3010) over Dirty Rebels (2250); and Ground Fighters (3003) over Third World (2917).

House Battam won by default over Port Stars.

The titleholder for the Biggest Block of the tournament continues to be Keith Acosta from Mango Tree with 108.

Teams moving on to the championship round are as follows: A – Port #1 and Mopan Street; B – Grabs and House Battam; C – Outlaws and Backyard.

The championship games will be held on Sunday, April 14, at Lakers Kool Spot as follows: Game 1 – Mopan vs Outlaws; Game 2 – Backyard vs Grabs; Game 3 – Port #1 vs House Battam.