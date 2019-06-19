Melvin Montesino, 27, and Silverio Cal, 26, missing from San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Mon. June 17, 2019– Melvin Montesino, 27, and Silverio Cal, 26, both laborers of San Pedro, have been reported missing from San Pedro since Thursday, June 13.

Police said that the men were socializing at a house on the island when Montesino received a phone call and told his friends that he was going to the northern San Pedro area, and he and Cal left the house on a motorcycle. They have not been seen or heard from since.

Police, along with friends and family members of the men, have begun to search for them in the northern San Pedro area, but so far, the effort has been fruitless. Police, however, found a motorcycle helmet and a broken mirror believed to be from the motorcycle on which the two men had been traveling. There reportedly was blood on the mirror, and the helmet had what appeared to be a bullet hole.

The families and police are seeking public assistance to find Cal and Montesino. Anyone who has information that can be of assistance in finding them, or that can help the investigation is urged to contact the San Pedro Police at 206-2022 or 0800-922-TIPS.

Photo: (l-r) Melvin Montesino and Silverio Cal