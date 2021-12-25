74 F
Belize City
Saturday, December 25, 2021
Home Headline Mile 8 baker killed on John Smith Road
Headline

Mile 8 baker killed on John Smith Road

Zi Hui He was shot and left for dead near his home on the John Smith Road.

207
Zi Hui He

BELIZE CITY. Wed. Dec. 22, 2021– This morning, a Chinese-Belizean businessman from the Western Paradise community located at Mile 8 on the George Price Highway was shot and killed on the John Smith Road near his home. Reports are that Zi Hui He, 52, had been out for a routine morning jog and was on his way home when he was shot once in the back of the head. He was found motionless on the road and was transported by police, who arrived at the scene this morning at about 9:00, to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH). Shortly after, he succumbed to his injuries, and at around 10:55 this morning, he was pronounced dead.

According to reports, the police officers who went to the scene of the shooting found Hui He on the right shoulder of the John Smith Road — at a location that is about a mile down that road when heading in the direction of Ladyville. (Residents of the area typically use the newly constructed road for their morning workout.) Zi Hui He is said to be the owner of Jacky’s Bakery and had lived in the 8-Mile community for almost ten years.

The victim is a well-known businessman reportedly known as Faye to the residents of the Western Paradise community. He reportedly left his residence at around 7:30 this morning, but would be shot before he was able to return.

Police are currently investigating the incident, but have not yet revealed any possible motive for the shooting. When questioned this afternoon by local media, the Police Department’s communications director, ASP Fitzroy Yearwood, said that it appears, based on the initial evidence gathered by police, that the murder of the businessman was a hit.

Previous articleCultural icon, Myrna Manzanares passes
Next articleVerdes undefeated Top League champs; Altitude sub-champs

RELATED ARTICLES

Headline

Cultural icon, Myrna Manzanares passes

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Dec. 21, 2021-- The country is currently mourning the passing of Belizean cultural icon and prominent advocate for the preservation and...
Read more
Headline

Narco plane co-pilot remanded

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 22, 2021-- Yesterday, Jesus Alberto Quintero Martinez, 27, who is believed to have been a co-pilot on the Cessna Centurion...
Read more
Headline

Waterloo granted leave to join Stake Bank case

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 22, 2021-- Earlier this week, Supreme Court judge Lisa Shoman granted Waterloo Investment Holdings leave to join a case brought...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Jewel Fury, 4-0, over Rumberas; 4-peat as NAWL Champions

Sports
BELMOPAN, Sun. Dec. 19, 2021-- A few observations In the early years of women football in Belize about a decade or more ago, two major...
Read more

Verdes undefeated Top League champs; Altitude sub-champs

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 22, 2021-- The games this past weekend for the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) Top League 2021-22 Opening Season were...
Read more

Mile 8 baker killed on John Smith Road

Headline
BELIZE CITY. Wed. Dec. 22, 2021-- This morning, a Chinese-Belizean businessman from the Western Paradise community located at Mile 8 on the George Price...
Read more

Cultural icon, Myrna Manzanares passes

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Tues. Dec. 21, 2021-- The country is currently mourning the passing of Belizean cultural icon and prominent advocate for the preservation and...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Troubling times, but Merry Christmas!!

Editorial
Wed. Dec. 22, 2021 “Come, mek wi bring back di ole fashan Krismos!” The Scrooge in some of us will want to say, why bother, when...
Read more

GOB must defeat Omicron, and feed our people

Editorial
Expectations in our number one industry, tourism, are the highest they have been since the ships stopped anchoring off Stake Bank and the planes...
Read more

No mek di pat byle ova

Editorial
Mon. Dec. 13, 2021 This must really be “The New Jerusalem”! There has never been a place like this. As bad as things are, and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
About a week or two ago, I read a story on the published version of CNN News about a Guatemalan man gaining entry into the...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
When my generation was growing up as children in the 1950s, this gender issue was not as large and as complex as it is today....
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
On more than one occasion over the decades, I have told you that there was a period of a few months in 1970, immediately...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper