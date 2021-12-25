Mile 8 baker killed on John Smith Road

BELIZE CITY. Wed. Dec. 22, 2021– This morning, a Chinese-Belizean businessman from the Western Paradise community located at Mile 8 on the George Price Highway was shot and killed on the John Smith Road near his home. Reports are that Zi Hui He, 52, had been out for a routine morning jog and was on his way home when he was shot once in the back of the head. He was found motionless on the road and was transported by police, who arrived at the scene this morning at about 9:00, to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH). Shortly after, he succumbed to his injuries, and at around 10:55 this morning, he was pronounced dead.

According to reports, the police officers who went to the scene of the shooting found Hui He on the right shoulder of the John Smith Road — at a location that is about a mile down that road when heading in the direction of Ladyville. (Residents of the area typically use the newly constructed road for their morning workout.) Zi Hui He is said to be the owner of Jacky’s Bakery and had lived in the 8-Mile community for almost ten years.

The victim is a well-known businessman reportedly known as Faye to the residents of the Western Paradise community. He reportedly left his residence at around 7:30 this morning, but would be shot before he was able to return.

Police are currently investigating the incident, but have not yet revealed any possible motive for the shooting. When questioned this afternoon by local media, the Police Department’s communications director, ASP Fitzroy Yearwood, said that it appears, based on the initial evidence gathered by police, that the murder of the businessman was a hit.