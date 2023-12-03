Ministry of Home Affairs appoints first female CEO

Photo: Sharole Carr Saldivar, CEO in the Ministry of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Nov. 28, 2023

The Ministry of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries announced this week the appointment of Sharole Carr Saldivar as its first-ever female Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The change in leadership follows the conclusion of Kevin Arthurs’ three-year tenure as the CEO.

Hon. Kareem Musa, Minister of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries, had previously indicated in October that Arthurs, an attorney by profession, intended to return to private legal practice after his contract expired.

“I am filled with gratitude to Kevin for offering himself. I think he did an exceptional job in the three years in transforming the culture within the Police Department,” Minister Musa told reporters this week.

On November 27, the Ministry acted promptly to fill his position, confirming Saldivar as the successor. Her selection as CEO is notable, not only for breaking gender barriers, but also for the extensive experience she brings to the role.

“I’m very excited,” Minister Musa commented when asked about Saldivar’s appointment. “Miss Sharole actually has been with our ministry for the last year working along with the LIU [Leadership Intervention Unit]. Her strength no doubt is public administration; she’s actually finishing up her Master’s degree in project management.”

Saldivar’s professional journey, particularly her tenure as the national coordinator at the Leadership Intervention Unit, is expected to be a valuable asset in her new role, which will require her to oversee critical aspects of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries.

“She enjoys the full support of the staff at the ministry as well as within the Police Department. The level of respect that they have for her, especially all that she did with the LIU … we look forward to great things from Miss Sharole,” Musa added.

In a statement to Amandala, Saldivar expressed her enthusiasm about, and awareness of the historic nature of, her appointment. “Accepting the role of, and being appointed as the Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries is a tremendous honor and responsibility. This appointment carries immense personal significance, as it underscores the strides this government is making toward gender inclusion and diversity in leadership,” Saldivar said.

She also underscored the importance of her role as well as her commitment to the ministry, stating, “As the first female CEO in this Ministry, I am committed to using this platform to inspire and empower the staff and others, irrespective of gender. My vision is to lead collaboratively, fostering an environment that encourages innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable development.”