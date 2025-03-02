Livestock Association’s 46th AGM

Are men associated with a Mexican cartel threatening Corozal Police?

by Charles Gladden

ORANGE WALK, Thurs. Feb. 27, 2025

The lifeless body of Raheem Usher, 29, a construction worker of Libertad Village, Corozal District, who was reported missing for over a month, was found on Thursday morning, February 27, in San Antonio Rio Hondo Village, Orange Walk District.

Usher’s body was discovered after 6:00 a.m. by a passerby in bushes near a bridge over the Blue River at the entrance of the village. Usher was found in a black garbage bag, his body wrapped in a clear plastic with his wrists cuffed together.

Handwritten letter on a white sheet that was discovered near body

Usher’s face was bruised and beaten and there were multiple gunshot injuries to his head. A disturbing handwritten letter on a white sheet that was discovered near him targeted several police officers attached to the Corozal Police Station.

“This is going to happen to all those who continue to be ‘Chapulines’ bringing down planes with drugs …” it said. While it is unclear who wrote the letter with threats to named officers, all indications suggest that members of a Mexican cartel may have written it.

As mentioned earlier, Usher was missing for over a month, 33 days to be exact, from the date his family reported his disappearance, January 25. The injuries displayed and the condition of his body appears to indicate that Usher may have been killed recently and placed at the location.

The media held a Zoom interview with Senior Superintendent of Police Christopher Noble, the Regional Commander for the Belize Police Department’s Northern Division, who was tight-lipped on the matter and said, “It’s an ongoing investigation,” to the questions asked by reporters.

When asked about the letter, which referred to officers at the Corozal Police Station, one of whom is a relative of Usher, it was downplayed by Sr. Supt. Noble.

“I don’t know of any threats to the formation; and whatever you have is what we have, and I appreciate that you have more than we do, because seemingly our officers work for you, but they are paid by the government. Whatever message … is a part of our investigation, which started around the 25th of January, and is continuing with this new information. We are going at what we’re supposed to be doing, as with the investigators, as we now have a body. We have, as you say, a message to somebody, because it’s [not] to me, and we move forward with our investigation,” he says.

Usher’s body was transported to the National Forensic Science Service for a post mortem examination to determine his injuries and cause of death.