Two missing persons found alive

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 27, 2018– Two persons who were recently reported missing have been found alive, albeit not in the best of health. The first person found was Iverson Neal, 23, who had been missing since December 12.

In our last article about Neal, we reported that police said they believed he was alive and was simply “hiding” because of a dispute that had been taking place within his family. On Saturday, December 22, Neal was found by a concerned citizen on the outskirts of Belmopan.

He was last heard from on December 12 when he borrowed a phone and called two members of his family. At the time Neal made the phone calls he was across from El Rancho, an establishment near Mile 47 on the George Price Highway.

After the concerned citizen found Neal, he was handed over to the police, who noticed that he was dehydrated and was somewhat disoriented. Neal was taken to the hospital, where he was later met by his family.

Police did not get the opportunity to speak with him at that time and on Monday, December 23, his family went to seek more medical attention for him.

53-year-old Benson Butler was the next person to be found. He went missing on December 2 after he left his home that he shared with his nephew in Western Paradise Village, en route to Belize City.

He was found on Sunday, December 23, by vigilant police officers who recognized him as someone who was reported missing. Butler was found on a street in Belize City, also suffering from some kind of confusion.

Butler was treated by police, given food and water, and was later handed over to his family.