Missing teen found dead

by Charles Gladden

ORANGE WALK, Mon. Feb. 12, 2024

19-year-old Josh Ku of Mopan Street, Orange Walk Town, who was reported missing over the weekend after a night of socializing, was found dead on an abandoned road in Rhaburn Ridge, Belize District. There were visible injuries to his body.

Over the weekend, on Saturday night, February 10, Ku departed his home to go to a popular nightclub – Hi5 – in the town at about 11:00 p.m., and he was last seen exiting the nightclub at about 3:20 a.m., as he was getting inside a car. When he didn’t return to his home his family became concerned and formed a search party to look for him.

Sadly, they didn’t find Ku alive and in good health; they discovered him dead, several miles away from Orange Walk Town. The deceased Ku was found sometime after mid-day today with stab injuries to his body, said ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander for the Belize Police Department Eastern Division during the weekly briefing with the media.

Ku’s mother, Maria Ku, told the media that Josh wasn’t known as a troublemaker, and the alleged killer despised her son for as long as she could remember.

“I know the guy that doesn’t like Josh, don’t like him. He doesn’t like my son from way back [because] he started to date the sister, and from then he doesn’t like Josh. I don’t know why Josh went with him. Maybe Josh was a little bit high and he thought it was cool to go with them … he has friends, but he has some friends that are down to him, but I don’t know why he went with this guy,” she said.

“He is not a troublemaker. Everybody that knows Josh knows that Josh is kind-hearted, loving; he takes care of himself,” Ku added.

Maria Ku dispelled a report that Josh was seen walking near the D’Victoria Hotel and that he had gone home. She said that he didn’t return to his home that morning.

According to Maria Ku, cops told her that they had the accused’s car and cell phone, which contained substantial text messages that may have led to Ku’s death.

After Ku’s body was found and removed from the scene, it was taken to Belize City for a post-mortem examination to be conducted.

ACP Romero expressed that several persons have been detained in connection with the death of Ku, but no charges have been levied yet.