26 C
Belize City
Sunday, August 25, 2024

New record second payment for cañeros in the north

ORANGE WALK, Wed. Aug. 21, 2024 The 2023-2024...

Differing views widen rift in Indian Creek

Villagers are torn and confused about the...

Gastroenteritis on the rise

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Wed. Aug. 21,...

Missing teen found in San Ignacio

GeneralMissing teen found in San Ignacio
By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Aug. 22, 2024

It was reported in Amandala’s Tuesday digital issue that an autistic 16-year-old boy, Emeri Nisani Abraham Ramos, left his Belmopan home without notifying anyone on Friday, August 16, and had been reported missing. Thankfully, Amandala received word on Wednesday, August 21, that Emeri had been found.

It was reported that Emeri was left alone at home that day while his mother, a single parent, well-known writer, poet, and researcher, Ms. Adele Ramos, had gone with his two other siblings to purchase school supplies.

While they were gone, the teen suddenly decided to pack several pieces of clothing into a plastic bag and leave home, and multiple persons saw him attempting to hitchhike at the roundabout in front of Guanacaste National Park. He was later spotted at the Falcon Field Park in San Ignacio Town, an area that he reportedly would often travel to, as he was once enrolled at the Cayo Centre for Employment Training (CCET), before deciding to shift his educational path to enlist in a more traditional educational program.

A day after the article was published in Amandala, we were informed that Emeri had been found unharmed at the San Ignacio Police Station, waiting to be picked up.

Check out our other content

New record second payment for cañeros in the north

Differing views widen rift in Indian Creek

Gastroenteritis on the rise

Three UDP sacrificial lambs

40k worth of items stolen from Tubal

Phase 1 of Digital Inclusion Program completed

Bladen 12 case continues

Another man charged for Lake-I murder

Belize City residents charged for Courts Belmopan burglary

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.