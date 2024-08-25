New record second payment for cañeros in the north

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Aug. 22, 2024

It was reported in Amandala’s Tuesday digital issue that an autistic 16-year-old boy, Emeri Nisani Abraham Ramos, left his Belmopan home without notifying anyone on Friday, August 16, and had been reported missing. Thankfully, Amandala received word on Wednesday, August 21, that Emeri had been found.

It was reported that Emeri was left alone at home that day while his mother, a single parent, well-known writer, poet, and researcher, Ms. Adele Ramos, had gone with his two other siblings to purchase school supplies.

While they were gone, the teen suddenly decided to pack several pieces of clothing into a plastic bag and leave home, and multiple persons saw him attempting to hitchhike at the roundabout in front of Guanacaste National Park. He was later spotted at the Falcon Field Park in San Ignacio Town, an area that he reportedly would often travel to, as he was once enrolled at the Cayo Centre for Employment Training (CCET), before deciding to shift his educational path to enlist in a more traditional educational program.

A day after the article was published in Amandala, we were informed that Emeri had been found unharmed at the San Ignacio Police Station, waiting to be picked up.