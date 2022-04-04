74 F
Belize City
Monday, April 4, 2022
Home General MOFA cracking down on illegal migrants/human trafficking
General

MOFA cracking down on illegal migrants/human trafficking

“Belize has a serious migration problem,” said Hon. Eamon Courtenay, who has proposed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs begin to further enforce immigration laws.

SourceKhaila Gentle
256

BELMOPAN, Tues. Mar. 29, 2022– In today’s meeting of the Senate, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Immigration, Hon. Eamon Courtenay addressed the increasing number of undocumented migrants entering the country, remarking that Belize currently has a “serious migration problem.” According to Hon. Courtenay, to solve this problem and reduce the number of illegal migrants entering the country, as well as the number of trafficked persons and persons using Belize as a transit point, the ministry will be enforcing local immigration laws. He added that the Ministry will be working diligently to reduce the flow of illegal migrants into Belize—stating firmly that “the laws of Belize will be applied.”

“Efforts—and I’m going to be clear and unapologetic—efforts continue up until this very morning to attempt to undermine the laws of this country. People pretending that they are representing people who want refugee status, people pretending that they’re representing people who should not be repatriated as the law requires. Madam President, there is a serious migration problem in this country,” stated Minister Courtenay.

A huge part of the problem, says Hon. Courtenay, is the fact that persons continue to arrive in Belize posing as asylum seekers before fleeing to other nations shortly after.

The Ministry’s crackdown on immigration recently resulted in the detention of a group of nine Cuban nationals—seven adults and two minors—who were detained after being caught attempting to enter the country undocumented on February 15. This week, after having spent 50 days at the Kolbe Foundation, those persons narrowly escaped deportation and would have been placed on a flight to Cuba had the Human Rights Commission of Belize not intervened on the basis of the “Great Writ” of Habeas Corpus, a fundamental constitutional right that protects persons against unlawful imprisonment by demanding they be subjected to a fair trial in court before any action is taken against them.

Previously, in January, AMANDALA reported on the authorities’ initial decision to deny entry to 37 passengers who arrived at the Philip Goldson International Airport aboard a COPA Airlines flight. While some of those passengers were eventually repatriated, eight of them, all Venezuelan nationals, were allowed to stay after stating that they wished to seek refugee status. Those persons never made it to the Immigration Department to apply for asylum, however, and reports quickly surfaced that they had left the country en route to Mexico. During his address in the Senate, Minister Courtenay suggested that incidents such as these have been continuously occurring.

These two incidents and the countless others that have occurred, however, are the telltale signs of not only a migration problem but issues that are much larger, which according to UNICEF include poverty, violence, climate change, and extreme weather events, all of which have prompted persons to leave their home countries.

In the past few years, Belize and other nations have seen an uptick in migrants as persons flee their homes in search of a better quality of life, in search of better opportunities, or out of a fear of persecution, with most of them headed to North America. As a result of this, many organizations, including the Center for Migration Studies of New York and the American Immigration Council, have begun to propose that governments pursue alternative—and more humane—approaches to tackling the migration issue rather than resorting to the detention and subsequent deportation of undocumented immigrants who are often in need of protection, as they are the most at risk of being trafficked or exploited.

Previous articleWoman raising funds for sick mom dies in RTA
Next articleTeen dies in 3-vehicle collision

RELATED ARTICLES

General

Teen dies in 3-vehicle collision

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 31, 2022-- Delso Antonio Alveno, 19, a resident of Orange Walk Town, lost his life on Tuesday night when the...
Read more
General

Woman raising funds for sick mom dies in RTA

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Mar. 29, 2022-- A young mother of three who had been delivering tamales made by her family as part of an...
Read more
General

Family of US man murdered in Belize receives $3.3 Mil

WASHINGTON STATE, USA, Fri. Mar. 25, 2022-- The children of Timothy McNamara—a US farm operator who was murdered in Belize on Christmas Day in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Honduran Supreme Court orders extradition of former president

International
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Wed. Mar. 30, 2022-- The Supreme Court in Honduras has authorized the extradition of the country’s former president, Juan Orlando Hernández, to...
Read more

Ahmadiyya Basketball League Week 7 results

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 28, 2022-- The Ahmadiyya Basketball League (ABL) Tournament 2022 continued over the weekend with Week 7 games, which included fifteen...
Read more

Week 2 of NAWL and defending champs Jewel Fury still winless

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 31, 2022-- Week 2 of the National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) 2022 Opening Season is in the books, and by...
Read more

NSC Recreation & Wellness Basketball Tournament Week 2 update

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 31, 2022-- While Belize City fans await the return of semipro basketball, the National Sports Council (NSC) has launched its...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

A referendum could only delay the inevitable

Editorial
Last week Krem News reported that a handful of pastors, members of the National Evangelical Association (NEAB) and Roman Catholic priest, John Robinson had...
Read more

Belize football fans, patient and long-suffering

Editorial
Sun. Mar. 27, 2022 The last time Belize football fans and citizens countrywide were in a real celebratory mood for our national male team, the...
Read more

Times tough despite largest budget ever

Editorial
Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño told the nation in his 2022/2023 budget presentation to the House of Representatives last week that his government had...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
There are at least two generations of Belizeans, which is to say, the post-independence/television/phone generations, which would have almost no idea of what is really involved...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
When the COVID-19 virus broke out in March of 2020, almost two years ago, I remember thinking to myself that the only way our...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
May 29 of this year will mark the fiftieth anniversary of a major incident (or series of incidents) in Belize City which has been...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper