MOHW still using Ivermectin

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 23, 2022– The Ministry of Health and Wellness has been continuing its use of the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Over the past two years, there have been conflicting reports on whether or not the drug should be used to treat the virus, but back in December of 2020, the Ministry approved its use after a number of studies showed that it was effective at reducing viral replication. The Ministry also cited the availability and affordable cost of the drug in comparison to others. In an interview with local media this Monday, Minister of Health and Wellness, Hon. Kevin Bernard, reiterated those sentiments, stating that what matters most is ensuring that treatment options are affordable and accessible at public clinics, especially in the face of limited access to certain medications.

“While we may have been limited with some of these medications, we at the Ministry now want to ensure that we can provide these medications across the facilities. A lot of these patients used to go and get them at private facilities at some very costly rates. We are saying, let us look at what we can do to provide, especially those who have to go into the ICU, with these medications,” he stated.

The controversy surrounding the drug Ivermectin arose in 2020 when a number of persons, mainly those in the U.S wishing to avoid getting vaccinated, began self-medicating, some of them using the form of the drug meant for animals, and several others overdosing from using much more than what is normally prescribed. Notable divisions arose at that time, among health officials, scientists, celebrities, and members of the general public about the use of the drug, and there has still not been any real consensus on the complex issue. In recent months, however, several countries, including Brazil and much of Latin America and the Caribbean, have approved the use of the drug for COVID-19 treatment.

Last year, Dr. Andre Sosa, the chairman of the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, told KREM News that the hope was to eventually move away from the use of the anti-parasitic drug in favor of newer and more advanced medication. According to Hon. Kevin Bernard, the Health Ministry might have finally reached that point and is now looking at bringing medication into the country that is of “higher value”. Earlier this year, both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the FDA approved the use of monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 treatment.

“I do understand that Ivermectin is still being used, maybe to a lesser extent, because I think there is a monoclonal antibody that is another option being used. I understand the price is a bit costly, but we are trying as the Ministry to look at options where we can bring in these medications at lesser prices and be able to allow these to be then distributed within our public facilities,” said the Health Minister, who also stated that the Ministry is continuously looking at all angles in regard to the treatment of patients.

“I know the COVID medical response team and my team at the Ministry are constantly reviewing processes, constantly reviewing what it is. And Omicron has proved that while, yes, there is less hospitalization, basic medication helped, but at the same time those who had to go into the ICU required those more higher value medication. So we have to look at bringing those in and having an available supply,” he added.

Along with Ivermectin, Vitamin D, Ibuprofen and Tylenol are also being provided to patients for relief of COVID-19 symptoms.