74 F
Belize City
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Home General MOHW still using Ivermectin
General

MOHW still using Ivermectin

While the controversial drug Ivermectin is still being used to treat COVID patients, the Health Ministry might soon be making an effort to purchase medication of a higher quality.

SourceKhaila Gentle
163

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 23, 2022– The Ministry of Health and Wellness has been continuing its use of the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Over the past two years, there have been conflicting reports on whether or not the drug should be used to treat the virus, but back in December of 2020, the Ministry approved its use after a number of studies showed that it was effective at reducing viral replication. The Ministry also cited the availability and affordable cost of the drug in comparison to others. In an interview with local media this Monday, Minister of Health and Wellness, Hon. Kevin Bernard, reiterated those sentiments, stating that what matters most is ensuring that treatment options are affordable and accessible at public clinics, especially in the face of limited access to certain medications.

“While we may have been limited with some of these medications, we at the Ministry now want to ensure that we can provide these medications across the facilities. A lot of these patients used to go and get them at private facilities at some very costly rates. We are saying, let us look at what we can do to provide, especially those who have to go into the ICU, with these medications,” he stated.

The controversy surrounding the drug Ivermectin arose in 2020 when a number of persons, mainly those in the U.S wishing to avoid getting vaccinated, began self-medicating, some of them using the form of the drug meant for animals, and several others overdosing from using much more than what is normally prescribed. Notable divisions arose at that time, among health officials, scientists, celebrities, and members of the general public about the use of the drug, and there has still not been any real consensus on the complex issue. In recent months, however, several countries, including Brazil and much of Latin America and the Caribbean, have approved the use of the drug for COVID-19 treatment.

Last year, Dr. Andre Sosa, the chairman of the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, told KREM News that the hope was to eventually move away from the use of the anti-parasitic drug in favor of newer and more advanced medication. According to Hon. Kevin Bernard, the Health Ministry might have finally reached that point and is now looking at bringing medication into the country that is of “higher value”. Earlier this year, both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the FDA approved the use of monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 treatment.

“I do understand that Ivermectin is still being used, maybe to a lesser extent, because I think there is a monoclonal antibody that is another option being used. I understand the price is a bit costly, but we are trying as the Ministry to look at options where we can bring in these medications at lesser prices and be able to allow these to be then distributed within our public facilities,” said the Health Minister, who also stated that the Ministry is continuously looking at all angles in regard to the treatment of patients.

“I know the COVID medical response team and my team at the Ministry are constantly reviewing processes, constantly reviewing what it is. And Omicron has proved that while, yes, there is less hospitalization, basic medication helped, but at the same time those who had to go into the ICU required those more higher value medication. So we have to look at bringing those in and having an available supply,” he added.

Along with Ivermectin, Vitamin D, Ibuprofen and Tylenol are also being provided to patients for relief of COVID-19 symptoms.

Previous articleIMF praises Belize; salary cuts remain in place
Next articleAnnual GDP grew by 9.8% — SIB

RELATED ARTICLES

General

Annual GDP grew by 9.8% — SIB

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 23, 2022-- In the Statistical Institute of Belize’s (SIB) report on the country’s economic activity in the last quarter of...
Read more
General

IMF praises Belize; salary cuts remain in place

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Feb. 22, 2022-- The Prime Minister of Belize and a team of financial advisors met with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)...
Read more
General

Two men charged with murder walk free

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 23, 2022-- Yesterday, in the court of newly appointed Supreme Court judge Ricardo Sandcroft, nolle prosequi rulings led to the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Correcting our past to improve our future

Letters
Dear citizens of Belize, I am presently writing to address a resurfacing issue. While I am only fourteen years old, I have realized there needs...
Read more

What are you doing with your right to vote?

Letters
Dear Editor: Please allow me a space in your newspaper so that I can write to the people of Belize about what to consider when...
Read more

Ahmadiyya Basketball League Week 3 results

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Tues. Feb. 22, 2022-- The 7th season of the Ahmadiyya Basketball League (ABL) continued with Week 3 of the tournament on Sunday,...
Read more

Cricket Corner – The Harrison Parks 2022 Cricket Competition kicks off this weekend

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 24, 2022-- A very pleasant time of the day to all players, fans, spectators and cricket enthusiasts! After a spectacular Marathon...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

That compassionate capitalism ship didn’t stop here

Editorial
Plus Television’s Louis Wade, a pastor, stated on his morning show recently that he was not a socialist, and that he believes in compassionate...
Read more

Hacia dónde, Belize? ¿Un compromiso con la mediocridad?

Editorial
Domingo 20 de febrero de 2022 El público deportivo de Belize tiene hambre de éxito, algo de lo que sentirse orgulloso en la escena internacional....
Read more

Where to, Belize? A commitment to mediocrity?

Editorial
Sun. Feb. 20, 2022 The sporting public in Belize is hungry for some measure of success, something to feel proud about on the international scene....
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
One of the most interesting things Charlie Good told me was that he had been on the payroll of the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency)...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
There are many, many extraordinary stories of cruelty, greed, barbarism, megalomania and heroism in the history of Latin American politics. One such story is...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
When the University of Belize (UB) was formally opened in August of 2000, yours truly was the chairman of the board. The university was/is...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper