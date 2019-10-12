Mother of 9 gets $5,000 bail for ammunition possession

She and her son were charged when police found 4 live rounds in the home

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 10, 2019– Carolyn Patricia Young, 45, a cook of Hunters Lane, has been released on Supreme Court bail of $5,000, while her son, Ledwin Dixon, 25, also of Hunters Lane, is on remand on a charge of keeping unlicensed ammunition.

Carolyn Young’s attorney, Richard “Dickie” Bradley, secured her release when she appeared before Supreme Court Justice Marilyn Williams on Monday.

Police said that at about 8:30 Thursday night, October 3, they went to the home of Ledwin Young, who is known to them, and they conducted a search and found four live 9mm rounds above a window in a room.

Present in the house at the time of the search were Ledwin Dixon and his mother, Carolyn Young. They were both charged with keeping ammunition without a gun license.

Mother and son were taken to the Belize City Magistrate’s Court, before Magistrate Emerson Banner, on Friday. At that time, no bail was offered to them and they were both remanded.

Bradley then made a bail application for Carolyn Young, who is the mother of nine children, but he made no bail application for Ledwin Young. They are both to return to court on December 6.