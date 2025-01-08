27 Cross Country Cycling champions honored at CFB gala

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Mon. Jan. 6, 2025

A motorcyclist lost his life when his motorbike collided with an oncoming Toyota Hilux on the Hummingbird Highway on Sunday night, January 5.

According to initial reports, shortly before 7:30 p.m. that Sunday, the victim, identified as 42-year-old Mario Antonio Quijada of Armenia Village, Cayo District, was riding his motorcycle around Mile 47 of the highway in the direction of his home village when he reportedly lost control of the bike due to the wet condition of the road.

At that point, Veronica Mahillo, who was behind the wheel of the Toyota Hilux, was heading in that direction and crashed into him, causing Quijada to be flung off his motorcycle. He reportedly died upon impact. Police were called to the scene and transported Quijada’s motionless body to the Western Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, expressed that samples were taken from Mahillo and she was issued a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP). Police continue to investigate.