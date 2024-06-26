UB has a new Brand Ambassador, Noelia Hernandez

Photo: Dion Bowden, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June, 24, 2024

One man has been charged with the murder of a 50-year-old Belize City man which took place in the early hours of Saturday morning, June 22.

The deceased has been identified as Dion Martin Bowden, who was known by many as “Mr. T”.

It has been reported that Bowden was walking on Pitts Alley a little before 1:30 a.m. when he was reportedly shot multiple times by a male alleged to be 35-year-old Jeffery Pott. It is alleged that Pott emerged from the direction of New Road to fire at Bowden while he was walking with a group of his companions.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a motionless Bowden at the scene and he was taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where he was officially declared dead by medical personnel.

According to ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, Pott has been charged with the crime of murder, after being identified in footage captured by a nearby security camera and by an eyewitness.

ACP Romero additionally mentioned that before the shooting, Bowden had gotten into an argument with another individual from the area, and Pott targeted Bowden as an act of retaliation.

Bowden’s body will soon undergo a post-mortem examination.

He leaves behind two infant children.