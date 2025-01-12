Amandala Year in Review 2024 – Part 2

by Colin Hyde

It has been floated, the possibility of the PUP winning all 31 seats when the general election is called. That’s not impossible. It’s not impossible that the UDP wins all 31 either. Nothing is impossible within the physical laws. If human beings can conceive it, it can happen, IF it is within the physical laws. It is within the physical laws, the 2025 election being a clean sweep for either side. But if we took up a bet, people who put their money on the UDP pulling off the sweep would be as hard to find as it is to find an Evangelical who thinks Muslims and Baha’is have a chance at heaven.

All numbers can play in an election. The people, with all their parts – mind, heart, and nose—can choose to say to the PUP, thank you for a good job, but we’ll take the red ship for the next term. But anyone who bets would roll the dice that if there is a clean sweep, it will be blue.

The likelihood of a 31-0 PUP really comes into play if there are TWO UDP candidates in each division.

UDP desperates from the less-supported S. Barrow faction are whining at the suggestion that Tracy might run her candidates in all 31 divisions. If your nose is short, or you have a personal investment, you would be at odds with her if she did that. Whoa there, we are working with very simple math here. If you are real you will realize that if Tracy and her faction play soft, they will lose their stake in the party forever.

Of the four divisions that feature red leaders who have had their hat in the ring in recent leadership battles—Albert, Collet, Mesopotamia, and Belmopan—the one that would be least affected on the red side if there are alternative reds on the ballot, is Albert. That’s because that division has a tradition of defending democracy. It doesn’t matter that it’s a new generation. The PUPs have a solid option, but if Albert senses a blowout, it is likely to stand up for democracy behind a credible candidate. It’s right that only one division would roll that way.

Turning to surprise victories, it’s a wonder that some UDPs see a plus in reminding the people about 1993. Harking to 1993 says this UDP has a very short memory. They can’t think the people have forgotten how ungrateful they were when they took office. Ah, the song seh, sari fu maaga daag… That UDP punished the people for not voting for them in 1989. Another song seh, da noh oanli one time monki waahn wife. The files say what happened in 1998.

The single similarity between the UDP today and yesterday (1993) is that there are two factions. The core cause of division then was the Maritime Areas Act and the approach to the handling of the Guatemala claim. The core cause of division here is that the “leader” is unpopular and knows it. That’s why under pressure he ran to the court instead of to the streets, why he didn’t counter with his own convention.

Okay, I’ve said I’m leaning blue in 2025, and why; so, I can’t blame you if you don’t feel I want the best for da red party at this time. Me, I stand by my math. And history.

Post mortems hard, but necessary

A News5 story said the family of young Alexander Bainton, who died in a tragic accident on the highway, wants answers about everything that transpired leading up to the loss of their loved one. It’s no easy thing to investigate everything related to an extremely painful incident. Forgiving and forgetting, trying to do those things is the preferred path for most of us.

When I knew where my next meal was coming from, I engaged in community service. One of my initiatives was an annual summer camp for youngsters. I remember one of my girls fainted after a foot race. I cringe every time I recall the incident. If you follow news from America, you will be aware of very young people occasionally collapsing because of cardiovascular issues during and after engagement in strenuous activities. In the US they have excellent access to medical checkups, but still there are these incidents. I think everyone who organizes sports activities for young people should ensure they get their physicals.

The definition of STRESS is taking young people on a trip. Flat out, I will tell you to never take a large crowd of young people to the river. I took our summer camp youth to the lagoon and the seaside. I didn’t breathe until I saw the last one walk through their front door. Just reminiscing makes me feel like getting a drink. I said, “a”. There is nothing wrong with a drink. In fact, there’re many things right with, a drink.

The News5 story said the family wants to know why “no teacher contacted them to seek permission for him [young Bainton] to travel in the private vehicle, and wonder why the bus couldn’t have been delayed rather than risking such tragedy.”

It is standard for schools to ask parents/guardians to sign disclaimers before taking their youth on a trip. I don’t know what happened on this one, so what I say here is not directly related to this tragedy. Belize has a leadership problem. Too many people in leadership positions don’t know what the responsibilities of a leader are, and have no leadership credentials.

The News5 story said the family has retained a lawyer to help them get answers, and maybe to get redress. Accidents will happen. Our duty is to take every measure to prevent them, make it so that if one occurs, it came to find you.

My gudnis, cold-hearted full bellies cursed Krismos Cheer again

It’s nice to be nice, but you can’t let Tom, Dik, and Harry curse you and you not curse them back. If you check out those people who condemned the Krismos Cheer, to a man/woman you will find that they had ham and turkey on their table, and their children had toys—-some of them iPhones or those gadgets that levitate under electrical power – or, or they have no interest in Krismos and the reason for the season. I congratulate all politicians who flat out ignore them. The haves, full-belly people, don’t cry when they hear Nat King Cole sing, “He’s the little boy that Santa Claus forgot”.

Congratulations to the UDP weh staat it, and to the PUP weh tek it to higher heights. What the hell, it’s just a small percentage of the national pie that is invested in the Cheer. Next Krismos, instead of griping, those bad ones should volunteer to help with the distribution of the goods and goodies.

Knowing tech doesn’t mean you have universal savvy

I’ve said that I will give an ear to anyone who wants to share their thoughts/ideas with me, and I don’t give special weight to anyone because they have status. We all have some expertise. There are people who gather expertise in areas apart from what they are recognized for, so we can’t write off anyone; but it’s a waste of time to go fishing with the average banker, and a waste of time to seek financial advice from the average fisherman.

We must give respect to people in their fields. Outside of their fields they have to prove themselves. Like everyone else, an athlete or movie person has their ideas. Well, when they step out talking of things other than sports or movies, all they have that we know of is a big platform.

Six thousand years out of the caves, we really ought to be able to pick our way through the maze. Looking at tech, I don’t know wherefrom some people in that field get the credentials to talk about everything. You’re in the right field for making lots of money, but your opinion on the environment, sports, finance, health, is just an opinion, which could be brilliant or mightn’t even be worth two cents.