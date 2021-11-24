74 F
Sports

National Amateur Women League Week 3 results

553

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 22, 2021 — Five games were played over the weekend, two on Saturday and three on Sunday, in Week 3 of the National Amateur Women League 2021-22 Opening Season, and all were by lopsided scores.

On Saturday at the Ambergris Stadium, San Pedro Pirates FC shut out the visiting Cayo Dreamers FC, 4-0, with goals from Elva Nunes (4’ & 49’), Iamara Baptist (23’) and Dulce Liera (45+’).

Meanwhile, at the Michael Ashcroft Stadium in Independence, home standing Rumberas FC crushed the visiting Stann Creek United FC Hyper Jewels by a 7-1 score. Sharing the scoring for Rumberas were Roshaney Narvaez (3’), Kaite Jones (17’, 26’ & 41’), Shendra Casimiro (34’), Kelsey Polanco (53’) and Iris Centeno (90’). A late goal by Blanca Reyes (84’) avoided the shutout for the visitors.

On Sunday at the Louisiana Field in Orange Walk, the visiting Rebel Girls FC bombed Sugar City Girls FC, 9-0, with goals from Shanay Nasario (13’, 43’, 60’ & 80’), Cynthia Montalvan (29’), Shannel Gentle (35’ & 45+’), Shantel Robinson (65’) and Kimberly Perez (81’).

Down in Dangriga at the Carl Ramos Stadium, it was the visitors, undefeated Jewel Fury FC from Belmopan coming away with the 6-1 win over Kulcha United. The game was competitive early on, after Jada Brown had put Jewel Fury in front at the 4th minute, and Shayama Caliz had equalized for Kulcha United at the 8th; but after that it was all Jewel Fury, with Jada Brown netting 5 goals (4’, 24’, 42’, 45’ & 84’) and Janivivi Quiroz (59’) getting the other; while Shayama Caliz (8’) got the sole tally for Kulcha.

Meanwhile, at the Michael Ashcroft Stadium, home team Sagitun Girlz FC rolled over Hyper Phoenix, 5-0, with goals from Reah Burgess (47’ & 57’), Surma Alfaro (52’), Jurshia Zuniga (77’) and Sabrina Eiley (82’).

Upcoming Week 4 schedule:
Saturday, November 27
3:00 p.m. – San Pedro Pirates vs Juventus Sugar Girls – Ambergris Stadium
3:00 p.m. – Stann Creek United FC Hyper Jewels vs Hyper Phoenix – Carl Ramos Stadium
Sunday, November 28
3:00 p.m. – Corozal United Warriors vs Rebel Girls FC – Santiago Ricalde Stadium
3:00 p.m. – Jewel Fury FC vs Rumberas FC – FFB Stadium
3:00 p.m. – Kulcha United vs Sagitun Girlz – Carl Ramos Stadium
(Resting – Cayo Dreamers FC)

Previous articleCabinet revisits Covid protocol and more
Next articlePG’s Destiny Wagner is Miss Earth 2021

