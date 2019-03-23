National Beach Soccer Semi-finals results

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 18, 2019– Semi-final games in the Football Federation of Belize’s (FFB) National Amateur Beach Soccer Tournament were held on Saturday, March 16, at Old Belize on the outskirts of Belize City, Mile 5 on the George Price (Western) Highway.

In the first semi-final, Belmopan Invaders won, 4-3, over Dangriga Beach Soccer. Goals for Belmopan Invaders were by Jermaine Jones (2’ & 29’), Marlon Meza (16’) and Jose Galdamez (29’); while for Dangriga Beach Soccer, it was Kareem Haylock (15’ & 22’) and Raymond Ramos (37’).

The second semi-final went to penalties, after Hopkins Ibayani and Seine Bight Christ Warriors played to a 5-5 draw in regulation. Shaking the net for Hopkins were Wayne Ford (3’, 8’, 18’ & 20’) and Hansel Casimiro (28’); while Seine Bight goals were by Devin Guzman (6’ & 23’), Kenyon Martinez (14’), Shawn Vasquez (18’) and Tyrique Castillo (25’). Hopkins won the penalty shootout, 2-1, with goals from Wayne Ford and Elton Gordon, while Tyrique Castillo scored for Seine Bight.

Championship Finals

The Championship Finals will be held this Saturday in Hopkins Village:

Saturday, March 23, Hopkins Village

10:00 a.m. – (3rd Place) Dangriga Beach Soccer vs Seine Bight Christ Warriors

12:00 noon – (Championship) Belmopan Invaders vs Hopkins Ibayani