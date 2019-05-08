National Beach Soccer Team on a roll; wins Hopkins friendly against El Salvador visitors

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 6, 2019– The Football Federation of Belize (FFB) reported last Friday that our Belize National Male Beach Soccer Team would be playing an international friendly against La Universidad de El Salvador (UES) on Sunday, May 5, in Hopkins Village, Stann Creek District.

The National Beach Soccer Team had just returned from an invitational tournament from April 26-28 in Mexico, where they had won the 6th Yucatan Beach Soccer Cup in Progresso, Merida.

Today, the FFB extended its “congratulations to the Belize Beach Soccer Selection for claiming victory in their match against UES, El Salvador.” According to the FFB’s report, the Belize team prevailed, 4-1, over UES, with 2 goals from Wayne Ford (26’ & 28’) and 1 each from Marlon Mesa (9’) and Carlos Gonzalez (24’), while Salvador’s goal was by A. Cedillos (2’).

The final selection of players for the Belize National Beach Soccer Team which was called to camp by the FFB on April 30 included: Jahym McKenzie (GK), Kevin Salazar (GK), Jermaine Jones ((D), Luis Avalos (D), Carlos Bent (D), Byron Farrel (D), Devanny Tillett (M), Raymond Ramos (M), Evan Mariano (M), Marlon Mesa (F), Carlos Gonzalez (F) and Wayne Ford (F).

The Technical Staff consisted of: Head Coach – Dennis Serano, Assistant – Ervin Casimiro, GK Coach – Victor Orellano, Equipment Manager – Herbert Trapp, Physiotherapist – Ben Aba, and Team Manager – Josue Rivera.

The FFB said the Yucatan tournament and yesterday’s friendly are in preparation for the Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship which will be held next week in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, from May 13-19.