National Beach Soccer Week 3 results, standings

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 25, 2019– Placencia Village was the venue for 3 competitive games in Week 3 of the Football Federation of Belize’s (FFB) first National Beach Soccer League 2019 competition.

In game 1 at 11:00 a.m., Dangriga Beach Soccer maintained its undefeated streak, as they prevailed, 6-4, over Hopkins Ibayani. Shaking the net for Dangriga Beach Soccer were Raymond Ramos (3’ & 30’), Evan Mariano (15’, 18’ & 31’) and Ramon Olmedo (22’); while Hopkins Ibayani goals were by Wayne Ford (4’), Devanny Tillett (19’ & 29’) and Deshann Nunez (24’).

Game 2 was a 5-4 win for Belmopan Invaders over Seine Bight Christ Warriors. Goal scorers for the Invaders were Enrique Gonzalez (5’ & 19’), Jose Galdamez (12’) and Marlon Meza (25’ & 33’); while Seine Bight goals were by Devin Guzman (21’), Shawn Vasquez (23’ & 25’) and Zadel Valerio (27’).

In game 3, Byron Ferrel struck twice (5’ & 18’) to give Placencia Bull Sharks the 2-1 victory over Calcutta Strikers, whose lone goal was by Israel Ara (18’).

Upcoming Week 4 games will be in Dangriga Town.

Saturday, March 2, Dangriga

11:00 a.m. – Placencia Bull Sharks vs Seine Bight Christ Warriors

12:30 p.m. – Calcutta Strikers vs Hopkins Ibayani

2:00 p.m. – Dangriga Conquerors vs Belmopan Invaders