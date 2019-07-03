National Over-40 football playoffs near; 2nd spot up for grabs in North and South

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 1, 2019– The double round-robin (8 games) in each group, North and South, in the National Over-40 Football Tournament 2019 is almost completed, and the top spot is already decided in both groups; while the second spot (the top 2 teams from each group will go on to the semifinal playoffs) is still undecided. (See standings below. * secured a playoff spot.)

This past weekend, two games each were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, June 29 and 30, but only one was played on Sunday.

On Saturday evening at the FFB Stadium, Belmopan Veterans bombed River Walk Quintas Vets, 6-nil, with 4 goals from Micky Chavez (17’, 19’, 64’ & 75’), Leonel Garcia (37’) and Edmund “Buzzard” Pandy (80’). A couple hours later at the Ambergris Stadium, it was the visiting Kulture Yabra Veterans with the 4-2 win over San Pedro Veterans, all goals coming in second half. Shaking the net for Kulture were Kevin Rowland (61’ & 78’), Dion Frazier (75’) and David “Manu” McCaulay (90+3’); while San Pedro got a goal each from brothers Oliver Hendricks (58’) and Christopher Hendricks (65’).

On Sunday afternoon, the game scheduled at the M.A. Stadium in Independence between home standing Golden Eagles Veterans and Roaring Creek Veterans was postponed due to inclement weather. However, the game was on at the Norman Broaster Stadium, where home team Santels United Veterans came from a goal down to clip Plaza Veterans from Belize City, 2-1. Plaza got the early lead through Julio Suazo (17’), but Santels rebounded in second half with a goal each from Clifford “Calbo” Usher (58’) and Linlork Tate (89’) to secure the 2-1 victory.

Upcoming weekend schedule:

Saturday, July 6

5:00 p.m. – Belmopan Veterans vs Real Verdes Veterans – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

Sunday, July 7

4:00 p.m. – BDF Veterans vs Plaza Veterans – MCC Grounds

4:00 p.m. – River Walk Quintas Veterans vs Roaring Creek Veterans – Norman Broaster Stadium

6:00 p.m. – Santels United Veterans vs San Pedro Veterans – Norman Broaster Stadium

The South Group’s Golden Eagles FC have 2 back matches, one against Real Verdes Veterans and the other against Roaring Creek Veterans, which will determine the playoff spot between Golden Eagles and Real Verdes. Meanwhile, this weekend’s North Group clash between Santels United Veterans and San Pedro Veterans will decide the playoff spot between them. (This game was previously scheduled for Saturday, but has been changed to Sunday.)