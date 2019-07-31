National Over-40 football reg. season completed; playoff semifinals this weekend

Golden Eagles drops Verdes to claim last playoff spot

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 29, 2019– The last remaining back match in the National Over-40 Football Tournament 2019 was played on Saturday night at the Norman Broaster Stadium in San Ignacio, where Golden Eagles FC Veterans from Independence came away with a 4-2 victory over Real Verdes Veterans, to clinch the final spot in the Over-40 playoffs.

With a playoff spot on the line going into Saturday’s back match, the visiting Golden Eagles sported a 1 point lead (12 points to 11 for Real Verdes); so only a draw was needed for Golden Eagles to secure the playoff berth, while Real Verdes needed a victory to see post season action.

The suspense didn’t last for long after kickoff, as the Golden Eagles exploded for 3 goals within a 5-minute stretch, and never relinquished the lead, eventually finishing with a 4-2 win. Shaking the net for Golden Eagles were Archibald Ferrell (14’ & 17’), Wilmer Garcia (18’) and Andres Monroy (89’); while Byron Gonzalez (35’) and Robert Muschamp (70’) scored for Real Verdes.

The stage is now set for the semifinal home-and-away playoffs, featuring the top 2 teams from each group. (See final regular season standings below. Playoff teams*)

Semifinals 1st leg schedule:

Saturday, August 3

7:30 p.m. – (#2 North) San Pedro Veterans vs (#1 South) Belmopan Veterans – Ambergris Stadium

Sunday, August 4

4:00 p.m. – (#2 South) Golden Eagles Veterans vs (#1 North) Kulture Yabra Veterans – M.A. Stadium

(Information courtesy Peter Alvarez, Chairman, National Over-40 Committee)