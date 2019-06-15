National Over-40 football update

BELMOPAN, Wed. June 12, 2019– The past weekend saw the start of second round in the double-round robin group stage of the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) 2019 National Over-40 Tournament. All 4 games were played on Sunday, June 9.

After a 2:00 p.m. kickoff time at the M.A. Stadium in Independence, it was a 1-1 stalemate between Golden Eagle Veterans and River Walk Quintas from Cayo. Andres Monroy (31’) put Golden Eagle in front, but an own goal by his teammate, Jorge Garcia (69’ OG) evened things up for the visitors.

In the opening game (4:00 p.m.) of a double-header at the Norman Broaster Stadium in San Ignacio, it was also 1-1 between Real Verdes Veterans and visiting Roaring Creek Veterans. David Trapp (17’) gave Real Verdes the early lead, but Vidal Medrano (85’) got the late equalizer for Roaring Creek. The 6:00 p.m. nightcap saw home standing Santels United Veterans prevailing, 2-0, over BDF Veterans, with a goal each from Carmen Tun (19’) and Lionel Carrias (70’).

At the MCC Grounds (4:00 p.m.) in Belize City, Kulture Yabra Veterans suffered their first loss to fellow city team, Plaza Veterans, courtesy of a second half free kick by Paul “Fabulous” Bradley (61’). (Kulture had beaten Plaza, 6-1, in their first round encounter.)

At the end of the double round-robin, the top 2 teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.



Upcoming weekend schedule:

Friday, June 14

7:30 p.m. – Plaza Veterans vs San Pedro Veterans – MCC Grounds

Sunday, June 16

2:00 p.m. – Golden Eagle Veterans vs Belmopan Veterans – M.A. Stadium

4:00 p.m. – Kulture Yabra Veterans vs BDF Veterans – MCC Grounds

4:00 p.m. – Real Verdes Veterans vs River Walk Quintas Vets – Norman Broaster Stadium