Dr. Osmond Martinez becomes Chair of CARIFORUM

Politics and patriotism are two extremely delicate and powerful topics that can excite and inspire really strong emotions, sometimes positive, and sometimes negative. There are very few born Belizeans who don’t feel strong negative vibes whenever the name of our neighbor Guatemala is mentioned, and for obvious reasons – Guatemala “loves” us so much, she has been historically very bold in claiming the whole or a part of Belize’s territory. And there are still some born Belizeans with Guatemalan ancestry and relatives across the border who are “torn between two lovers”. At this time, when Belize’s ICJ case is still looming in a climate of global unease, our national unity is of absolute importance, especially since international media may soon begin to take more notice of our situation. It is therefore desirable for our political leaders to approach the building of patriotism with a keen consciousness of the potential obstacles posed by political partisanship inherent in our much-lauded parliamentary democracy.

Belizeans are not a cold, heartless people; and one never asks the nationality or religion of a fallen senior citizen on the street, or someone in need of help when a vehicle gets stuck on a muddy road. We just try to lend a helping hand. But, when the news of a big earthquake in Guatemala was received in Belize just a few weeks after there was a big scare for Belizeans about Guatemalan soldiers amassing near our western border early in 1976, it was an instinctive reaction for many Belizeans to feel that it was karma because of their ill intentions towards Belize. Some went as far as to suggest that “God di punish dehn.” Such comments were, of course, made from a distance; not on the spot or facing the awful pain and suffering of those victims in the villages and towns of Guatemala.

At a warehouse in Belize City, one dark-skinned Creole Belizean laborer (Bobby) made such a remark, “God di punish dehn”, in the earshot of a supervisor (Luna) of the warehouse, and his reaction was immediate, emotional and even hysterical. There was no previous animosity between the two men, who were easygoing and friendly characters. But Luna, who had roots and relatives in Guatemala, was deeply hurt and took great umbrage to Bobby’s remarks, and he had to be physically restrained by others as he was hyperventilating and seeming to be nearing a heart attack, being a somewhat overweight individual. “You can’t say that about those people, Bobby! … Yo wrong, Bobby …!” He was shouting and admonishing Bobby in a tantrum; while Bobby, taken aback by the unexpected reaction, was subdued and reflective on the situation he did not intend to cause. As tempers cooled, Bobby tried to mend the hurt feelings of Luna, and slowly life returned to normal in the warehouse, where the work continued. But it was a learning experience for Bobby and all others in the warehouse that day. Politics is one thing, and patriotism is another; and many second-generation Guatemalans are now Belizeans and love Belize, and would not like Guatemala’s politicians to encroach on Belize; but they still love the land of their forefathers: “Mi patria!” was the exclamation that Luna also shouted towards Bobby, to express his hurt at his remark.

Belizean party politics has been a very strong and even emotional part of our social intercourse for generations. Some families are traditionally regarded as pro-PUP, and others as pro-NIP (and later pro-UDP). Nevertheless, even within many families, there are some who support one party and others who support the other party in elections. And, ever since the advent of UBAD, in particular, it has been noticed that there is a small but growing and significant portion of the Belizean electorate that remains independent, choosing to vote blue or red or none at all, depending on the platforms and candidates presented in any election.

There was a time in Belize, during the late 1950s and 1960s, when the partisan political fervor was so strong, and the pro-independence PUP was in such a dominant sway, winning landslide elections in the “first-past-the-post” system, despite garnering less than 55% of the total votes, that a number of NIP supporters felt that they were being victimized when they competed for government jobs or sought scholarships for their children to study abroad. Although Belizeans of all political leanings were joining the exodus to the U.S. following Hurricane Hattie and for years after, it was generally believed that more NIP supporters than PUP supporters took the journey; but for sure the Opposition lobby in the diaspora was strong and active, as a main plank in the campaign of NIP leader Philip Goldson was mistrust of Price and the PUP in handling the Guatemalan situation. Many of those who emigrated and found successful employment in New York and other U.S. cities, continued to show their support for the Opposition back home by sending contributions to their party, and even returning at election time. Indeed, in the heat of electoral campaigns, PUP leader George Price was viewed as the enemy by die-hard NIPs at home and abroad; and likewise, PUP followers were amused by the derogatory names that some of their members in the House used to call NIP leader Philip Goldson.

It is not clear when the idea of naming Hon. George Price “Father of the Nation” was first presented, but for sure it came from the bowels of his beloved People’s United Party; and while there was no negative backlash from the Opposition ranks against this huge honor that erstwhile had been reserved for The Almighty in our National Prayer, members of the Opposition quickly responded by proposing that Hon. Philip Goldson be similarly accorded the title, “Father of Democracy” in Belize, having kept our parliamentary democracy vibrant even when he was the only Opposition member in the House of Representatives during the heyday of the PUP in the 1960’s.

Belizeans all, blue and red, respect both great men as leaders who were instrumental in the development and territorial integrity of our nation, with Price fulfilling his, and the PUP’s declared dream of leading our country to Independence.

PUP stalwarts have since gone a big step further and declared a national holiday to commemorate the birthday of Father of the Nation, Rt. Hon. George Cadle Price. (Shall we soon have a holiday for Mr. Goldson also?) They went even further: with little advance warning or consultation with the population at large, (and even though a bust already adorned the Battlefield Park in honor of trailblazing labor leader Antonio Soberanis), with financing still not disclosed to the media, they unveiled a larger than life-sized statue of Hon. Price during September celebrations last year in Battlefield Park. (There is already a bust of Mr. Price at the Cemetery Road western entrance to Belize City, as there is a bust of Mr. Goldson at the Freetown Road northern entrance to Belize City.)

National unity is a goal to be always treasured and aspired to. Patriotism is the burning flame of love of country and togetherness as a people that should help us to weather the storms and trials of nationhood, “come hell, high water or Guatemala!” But the nature of party politics is such that personalities may sometimes create an obstacle; and even Mr. Price himself had once confessed to the rhetoric of “reward our friends, and punish our enemies.” Belizeans on the opposite side of the political fence in those days will not hold that against him now. But neither can those Opposition diehards be blamed if they don’t seem to share the same fervor of our true-blue PUP supporters for Father of the Nation. It must be understood that the older generation will have a little reservation, and it may take another generation of young Belizeans to fully endorse the overkill of accolades the PUP government has seen appropriate to bestow on Hon. George Price. Perhaps they should limit their energy to further enhancing the image of “Precio” inside the PUP, and put greater effort towards building national unity and patriotism with the focus on “this fruitful land, this blessed choice”, (“mi patria”), my homeland, Belize!