NEBL prepares for 2020 season with rule change

Sports — 18 September 2019 — by Karim Juan - NEBL Commissioner
2 foreign players per team

SAN IGNACIO TOWN, Cayo District, Sat. Sept. 14, 2019– The National Elite Basketball League (NEBL) continues to prepare for its upcoming season, which is slated to commence on Saturday, January 18, 2020. There is a significant rule change that will come into effect in the upcoming season, where the Belizean American label has been removed. All Belizean players are treated with the same conditions, and there are no restrictions on the number of Belizean American players per team. Secondly, every team is allowed to have two foreign players on its team. As the league prepares to enter its seventh consecutive season, we think expansion of foreign based players is aligned with our vision for the league’s growth, projecting that the level of competition will increase, while anticipating that this will translate into a greater fan base. Expansion must remain sustainable for teams, while striking a balance to ensure our local players remain the foundational core of the league.

