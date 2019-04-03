NEBL reg. season winding down as teams try to squinge into playoff contention

SAN IGNACIO TOWN, Cayo District, Sun. Mar. 31, 2019– The National Elite Basketball League (NEBL) hosted three games over the past weekend along with the All Star Night on Saturday. Three weeks remain in the NEBL regular season, after which only 4 teams will advance to the playoffs.

Hurricanes jumps to 3rd seed; Belmopan’s playoff hopes seriously compromised

On Thursday night, Belmopan Bandits hosted Mirage/Smart Belize Hurricanes at the UB gymnasium in Belmopan. The visiting squad jumped out to an early 24–18 lead at the end of the first quarter, which they were able to extend to 46–33 going into the half. However, by mid fourth quarter, the score was 72–70, with Belmopan Bandits benefiting from a huge momentum swing. However, Hurricanes were able to make some key plays down the stretch to secure the 85–76 victory, which propelled them back to the #3 seed in the standings. This was a much needed win for Hurricanes in order to remain in the playoff hunt, while Bandits’ playoff hopes now remain on life support. Glency Lopez was the top scorer in the game with 22 pts to go with 7 assts and 6 rebs, while Devin Daly finished with 18 pts, Brian White tallied 12 pts and 6 boards, and Akeem Watters knotted 11 pts and 6 caroms. In a losing effort, Jevonte Hughes registered 19 pts and 5 rebs, while Kevon Laurie tallied his first career double-double with 13 pts and12 rebs. Brandon Flowers netted 13 pts with 6 rebs, and Daniel Nolberto scored 11 pts to go with 5 rebs and 5 assts.

Verdes grips #1 seed tighter, as Griga loses 2 straight

The big showdown between the top two teams took place in the Sacred Heart College auditorium on Friday night, as Griga Dream Ballers travelled out west to take on Verdes in an attempt to take back the coveted #1 seed and home court advantage going into the playoffs. Both teams came out in great offensive rhythm, where Verdes was able to go into the half with a 42–40 lead. With 30 seconds remaining, Griga Dream Ballers was trailing by 1 point when they forced a steal and missed a crucial transition opportunity that would have given them the lead down the stretch. As a result, Verdes was able to pull off the 94–89 victory in front of their packed auditorium, as they exacted revenge on the only team that has defeated them so far in the regular season. Verdes was led by Richard Troyer, who had the game high of 34 pts to go with 6 rebs, as he shot 69% from the field; while Kris Frazier tallied a double-double with 33 pts and 13 rebs. Tyrone Hall and Leroy Louriano chipped in 7 pts apiece, while Elsworth Itza tallied 8 pts and 12 boards. Griga Dream Ballers was led by Edgar Mitchell, who tallied 20 pts 5 rebs and 5 assts, while Daniel Conorque netted 18 pts to go with 6 dimes and 5 caroms. Delvon Henderson finished with 16 pts and 9 rebs, and Ray Cruz and Frank Williams netted 11 and 10 pts, respectively.

San Pedro Tiger Sharks edges Belize City Defenders

San Pedro Tiger Sharks travelled to the city to take on Belize City Defenders at the Civic Center on Friday night in a very crucial game, as both teams shared a 4–4 record and were tied for the 4th seed going into the playoffs. The home squad was able to nurse a 16–14 lead at the end of the first quarter, after which the score was tied at 39 at the half. At the end of the third quarter, the visiting team had a 60–57 lead, which they were able to hold on to in order to grab the 79–76 win. Martevuius Adams had the game high with 27 pts and 13 rebs, while Francis Arana netted 15 pts to go with 5 rebs and 5 dimes. Gene Myett tallied 10 pts and 6 rebs in the win, while Kurt Burgess grabbed 12 rebs. Belize City Defenders was led by Nigel Jones, who finished with a double-double, scoring 23 pts and grabbing 10 rebs. Mykiel Jones tallied 13 pts and 4 dishes, while Darwin Leslie and Farron Louriano netted 10 pts, apiece.

All Star Night was another huge success

On Saturday night, Belize City Defenders hosted the fifth annual NEBL All Star Night, and it proved to be another successful event. The two finalists in the three-point shootout contest both hailed from the Verdes squad, and both Richard Troyer and Tyrone Hall scored 10 shots in the final round, to send it to a tie-breaker. In the tie-breaker round, Tyrone Hall came out as the three-point champion. Nigel Jones from Belize City Defenders was the slam dunk champion this year, as he did a 360 dunk through his legs, and a reverse dunk off the side of the backboard, to seal the victory over Isaiah Thomas in the finals. In the nightcap, the foreign All Star team was able to make it 3 consecutive victories, as they defeated the local All Star team, 90–85 behind monster dunks, three-point shooting and alley hoops. Kris Frazier was the top scorer for the foreigners, tallying 22 pts and 6 rebs, while Tyrone Hall finished with 20 pts. For the local All Stars, Glency Lopez had the game high with 25 pts, while Edgar Mitchell, Farron Louriano and Jamal Kelly chipped in 15, 13 and 12 pts, respectively.

Playoff Scenarios

Verdes (8–1) – has clinched a playoff berth, and can clinch home court advantage in the semi-finals with one more win, or a loss by San Pedro. Verdes can clinch the #1 seed with 2 more wins, or with 1 win and 1 loss by Griga Dream Ballers.

Griga Dream Ballers (6–3) – must win 2 of their remaining 3 games to clinch a playoff berth. If they defeat Smart/Mirage Belize Hurricanes and Belize City Defenders this coming weekend, they will clinch the #2 seed going into the playoffs.

Mirage/Smart Belize Hurricanes (5-4) – must win 2 of their remaining 3 games and hold the tie-breaker over any other 4th seeded team to clinch a playoff berth.

San Pedro Tiger Sharks (5–4) – must win 2 of their remaining 3 games and hold the tie-breaker over any other 4th seeded team to clinch a playoff berth.

Belize City Defenders (4–5) – must win 2 of their remaining 3 games and hold the tie-breaker over any other 4th seeded team to clinch a playoff berth.

Belmopan Bandits (3–7) – has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Orange Walk Running Rebels (1–8) – has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Below are the standings, where teams are ranked based on the points they have accumulated so far. The variation in standings is due to the fact that all teams have not played the same number of games.

All scores, standings, player statistics and team statistics can be found on our webpage at neblbelize.com

Upcoming games are below:

Friday night at 9:00 p.m. – Belize City Defenders vs Griga Dream Ballers at Belize Civic Center in Belize City.

Friday night at 9:00 p.m. – Orange Walk Running Rebels vs Verdes at the Orange Walk Multi-Purpose Complex in Orange Walk Town.

Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. – Griga Dream Ballers vs Smart/Mirage Belize Hurricanes at the Russell Chiste Garcia Auditorium in Dangriga Town.

Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. – San Pedro Tiger Sharks vs Belmopan Bandits at the San Pedro High School in San Pedro Town.