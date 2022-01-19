74 F
New CEO at MOHW; new Deputy Governor at Central Bank

Dr. Julio Sabido

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Jan. 14, 2022– Both the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) and the Central Bank of Belize announced new administrative appointments this week. Over the past few days, the Ministry of Health selected Dr. Julio Sabido as its new CEO. And while the appointment of a new deputy governor at the Central Bank of Belize took place in December, the identity of the new deputy was not initially publicized via local media. It is now being reported widely, however, that Hollis Parham was appointed on December 1, 2021. He will thus occupy the Central Bank deputy governor post previously held by Mr. Kareem Michael, who is now the governor of the Central Bank.

In the coming weeks, Dr. Julio Sabido will officially take on the title of CEO of the Ministry of Health and Wellness. This comes after much discord within the ranks of the ministry throughout the past year. Dr. Sabido takes up the mantle just thirteen days after Dr. Lesbia Guerra, who had been selected in December to be the CEO in the ministry after the departure of the previous CEO, Dr. Deysi Mendez, from the ministry two months ago, opted not to take the position. Dr. Sabido holds a Master’s degree in Public Health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and another Master’s degree in Public Health Nutrition from the University of Technology, Jamaica. He obtained his medical degree from La Universidad Mariano Galvez in Guatemala.

According to Minister of Health, Hon. Kevin Bernard, the new CEO will not be single-handedly shouldering the management of the ministry. In an interview with News5, Bernard stated that his goal as Health Minister is to work hand in hand with the CEO to improve and strengthen the MOHW.

“I needed somebody that already knows the in and out of this ministry, somebody who is technical as well that can provide some decisions, guidance so that we can work together, and indeed while Dr. Sabido is one of the persons that we have been communicating with and more likely will be finalized as the CEO. I can tell you that I am prepared to work with any and everybody,” Bernard said during an interview last Friday.

In the case of the Central Bank of Belize, Hollis Parham became the bank’s official Deputy

Hollis Parham,
Central Bank deputy governor

Governor after the signing of an Instrument of Appointment by Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño on December 1. According to a press release issued by the Central Bank, Parham, who has been working with the bank for over 30 years, has held several positions at the bank, including data processing supervisor, systems analyst, and assistant manager of the Banking & Currency Department.

“The Board of Directors, Management, and Staff of the Central Bank congratulate Mr. Parham and endeavour to continue working with him in furthering the Central Bank’s mission: promoting the stability of the monetary and financial system in a manner that is conducive to economic growth,” stated the press release.

