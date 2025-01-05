Amandala Year in Review 2024 — Part 1

Photo: First baby boy born for the New Year in Belize City

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 2, 2025

After the clock struck midnight on Tuesday, signaling the start of Wednesday, January 1, 2025, a handful of new babies were born in the country.

At the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) in Belize City, several babies were expected to arrive on New Year’s Day. However, only one entered the world at that time: a baby boy belonging to 19-year-old Glenda Pop of Hattieville.

“On the 31st, we usually have four or five people who would come in to deliver on the first. But Ms. Glenda Pop was the first one that came in on the 31st of December at 8:00 p.m., and when she delivered it was 12:15 a.m.,” said Estella Flowers, Maternity Ward Unit Manager at the KHMH. “So, when [midnight] came, right, she was fully dilated and ready to push and she pushed, delivering a healthy male neonate,” she added.

“We were expecting three to four mothers, but she was the only one. And still only the only one. We just had a delivery today on the second. So, she was the only one for 24 hours,” Flowers further mentioned.

The baby – to be named later – weighed 6 pounds and 3 ounces, and was expected to arrive on Friday, January 3, but arrived early.

“I mi ketch pain round four o’clock inna di evening pan di 31st ah December; then I come; then New Year’s [Day] I had him. There were no complications and stuff like that,” Pop said.

For over two decades, mothers of every newborn baby born on New Year’s Day have been gifted a maternity care package, courtesy of SanCas Limited, and Pop was no exception.

“The items are selected based on the hospital policies. Putting breastfeeding first, of course, we don’t give any milk substitute in the package. We give Ovaltine, which helps with the production of breast milk. We also give Seven Seas vitamins. We give, of course, Huggies diapers and wipes. We give Jergens products, which, of course, add to self-care for mom. We know that after having a newborn, it’s very tough on the mom, so we give products for the mom and baby; Kotex, of course, for mommy. We’ve added a little every year; every year, based on the policy of the hospital, and we do check with them before we give the packages,” said Aisha Trapp, Marketing Manager at SanCas Limited.

“For the overall first baby, we give them an entire case of diapers, and we do give them a little bit more than the others, yes; and for KHMH, whoever is in the ward—I think there are four moms in the ward waiting—we also give them a package as well,” she added.

Trapp said that four other babies were born on January 1st – one in San Ignacio Town, Cayo District; and three in Dangriga Town.