End child marriages

by Roy Davis (freelance reporter)

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Aug. 29, 2024

It was standing room only today when the National Institute of Culture and History (NICH) launched its 501 Access Project at the Museum of Belizean Arts at the House of Culture, located on Dr. Dame Minita Gordon Drive, formerly known as Regent Street.

The program began with a musical interlude by Cindy Blanco, which was followed by a prayer by Father Andres Val – Serra SJ and the singing of the national anthem by the Belize Elementary School choir, directed by Giselle O’Brian.

Carlos Quiroz, the co-ordinator for the Access 501 Project, then spoke about what the project entailed.

Dian Maheia, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST), spoke about the preservative and educational value of the project.

“Today is a beginning. The very first edition of Amandala in 1969 indicated they didn’t know much about publishing, but they were willing and ready to learn, ready to knock their own thing. Access 501 is the never-before-created link between education and culture, science and technology. It’s a tool that is the answer that our education system needs,” she remarked.

A video was then shown which featured an archive of Belizeans who contributed to the history and culture of Belize.

What followed then was an address by the keynote speaker, Hon. Francis Fonseca, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education, Foreign Trade, Culture, Science and Technology.

He spoke about how beneficial the Access 501 Project will be to Belizeans.

“Great things are never done by one person alone. It takes a team. There is the team of the Ministry of Science and Technology — Dian, Namitra, Carlos and Yasser — creative and innovative in mind and spirit. There is the team across the Government statutory and educational institutions — Archives, University of Belize, Library, NICH, St. John’s College, Natural Resources, Sustainable Development, to name a few. There is the team of supporters and collaborators: Amandala, Channel 7, Channel 5, Salient Group, Reporter newspaper, the Imagination Factory, Mychal Balderamos, Joan Duran, the Meg Craig family, Eric King family, Myrtle Palacio, and there is community team persons like Norris Hall and Lita Krohn”.

The closing address was given by Yasser Musa.

The members of the audience were then taken on a tour of the museum, and they saw the real jade head, which was on display.

Other members of the audience included the Minister of National Security and Home Affairs, Hon. Kareem Musa; and the Mayor of Belize City, Bernard Wagner.

The members of the audience were then entertained with music, and they were treated to refreshments.