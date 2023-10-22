Nicole Betson: Transforming cancer care in Belize

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 19, 2023

At just 32-years-old, Dr. Nicole Betson has embarked on a mission to revolutionize cancer treatment worldwide. Born and raised in Belize, she has returned to her homeland after years of rigorous studies and hands-on experience in the field of biomedical research. Betson’s journey is not only a testament to her passion for science, but also a beacon of hope for cancer patients in Belize and beyond.

Betson’s journey into the realm of biomedical research and science was ignited by a unique perspective, focusing on unraveling the pathways of cancer. This perspective led her to a profound passion for research, driving her to make a difference in understanding the complexities of cancer.

Her academic journey has been nothing short of remarkable. With expertise in medical oncology, biomedical sciences, epidemiology, and biostatistics, Betson completed her training in translational molecular pathology at the renowned University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. There, she delved into cutting-edge research, exploring new animal models that simulate pancreatic and colorectal cancer in humans and conducting innovative translational research using patient-derived models and bio-specimens.

Betson’s roots trace back to the Southside of Belize City, specifically the Lake Independence area. She was raised by her parents, Carolyn Betson, a retired educator, and Ernest Betson, an active pastor in the Presbyterian Church in Belize. Alongside her older brother, Ernest, Jr., and sister, Marlise, Betson was instilled with strong values of faith, integrity, and the importance of education.

Her unwavering faith and her parents’ emphasis on education played a pivotal role in shaping her journey. Betson’s mother, due to her educational background, incorporated education into every facet of their lives, encouraging them to speak proper English within the household and inspiring them to dream big.

Betson’s educational path began at All Saints Anglican School in Belize City, followed by Wesley College for her high school years. Her dedication and academic prowess earned her a prestigious presidential scholarship, enabling her to pursue an undergraduate degree in Biology and Chemistry at Tougaloo College, and later her PhD.

Her career path was shaped by her profound love for science and a burning desire to understand cancer’s mysteries. “Something about cancer really fascinated me. I want to know why? Why is it very prevalent? What is causing that? I wanted to make a difference and be a catalyst of change in understanding why,” she explained.

Over six months ago, Nicole Betson embarked on a new mission as a health planner at the Ministry of Health and Wellness in Belmopan. Her responsibilities are multifaceted, including establishing a research unit and developing a national comprehensive cancer plan. However, her primary focus is on advocacy for cancer patients.

Betson passionately explained, “One thing I’ve noticed while researching is that most of the patients are diagnosed at a late stage. This brings in another aspect that if there is a more preventative strategy and people are aware, if they are diagnosed at an earlier stage, then they wouldn’t have to die.”

Financial constraints and limited treatment resources also pose significant obstacles for cancer patients in Belize. Betson noted that when diagnosed, many Belizeans are uncertain about their options and must travel to other countries, such as Mexico, Guatemala, or the U.S., if they can afford it, to receive treatment.

Furthermore, Betson underscores the critical importance of post-treatment surveillance. Cancer can return aggressively and may not reappear in the same location or organ. Unfortunately, Belize currently lacks a cancer registry—a comprehensive database that collects and analyzes data on cancer diagnoses and treatment outcomes. Recognizing this gap, Betson is actively working on establishing one.

Betson’s personal journey was profoundly influenced by her mother, Carolyn Betson, who was diagnosed with Stage 2 bladder cancer a year and a half ago while Nicole was studying and working at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The diagnosis propelled Nicole Betson to return to Belize and care for her mother.

Together, they embarked on a journey to Mexico for Carolyn Betson to receive Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) immunotherapy treatment. This treatment directly impacts the immune system, strengthening it and teaching it to identify and destroy cancer cells. Nicole Betson’s decision to leave her promising career in the United States and support her mother’s battle with cancer shed light on the challenges faced by patients within Belize’s healthcare system.

“That is the reason I came home early, and that is even what propels my passion because I didn’t even know the system in Belize, I didn’t know the pathways. And seeing all the struggles that my mom had to go through just because of the system, that really opened my mind,” she explained.

In May 2023, Carolyn Betson was declared cancer-free, and she will continue with recommended check-ups. Speaking with Carolyn, she shared, “What she [Nicole] brings to Belize could take Belize to a next level in cancer; she is a medical scientist.”

Despite the obstacles she has faced, Dr. Betson’s message to young girls aspiring to enter the medical field is one of resilience and faith: “Do not let fear or failure inhibit you on your journey to achieve your goals. You must become meaningful and purpose-driven. Find the passion that God has placed in your heart, and not only fortify it, but also safeguard it. I want to remind you that through faith, you must be resilient and understand that mental fortitude will get you through it all. Maintain hope and faith, and DO NOT GIVE UP!”

Dr. Nicole Betson’s remarkable journey serves as a source of inspiration and hope for the future of cancer research and treatment in Belize and beyond. Her dedication to improving the lives of cancer patients and her tireless advocacy for change make her a true pioneer in the field of cancer research and healthcare.