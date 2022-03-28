NSC hosts Recreation & Wellness Basketball Tournament 2022

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 21, 2022– The National Sports Council (NSC) Sports Competition for Recreation and Wellness Basketball Tournament 2022 got underway on Friday, March 18, at the Marion Jones Sports Complex in Belize City.

The following are the twelve teams (12) participating in the competition:

Division A – Belize Healthcare “Shooting Stars”; Belize Tax Services “Kollectaz”; Belize Defense Force “Snipers”; Digi; Belize City Council “Dragons”; Customs & Excise Department.

Division B – Department of Youth Services (DYS); K.H.M.H “Injectors”; National Sports Council “Valley”; Central Bank; BWS; Bowen & Bowen.

The current tournament is for male players; the female tournament will be launched soon.

Below are the results from the 3 games played on Friday, March 18.

In the opener, Belize Tax Services “Kollectaz” defeated Belize Healthcare “Shooting Stars”, 36 – 34. For “Kollectaz” – Ron Nichoson 11 pts; and for “Shooting Stars” – Sekani Tillett 12 pts.

In game 2, Customs & Excise Department defeated Belize Defense Force “Snipers”, 38 – 36. Customs & Excise – Devon Garcia, Sr. 18 pts; BDF “Snipers” – Ernest Myles 16 pts.

And in the nightcap game, Belize City Council “Dragons” defeated Digi, 48 – 42. BCC “Dragons” – Devin Daly 20 pts; Digi – Lennox Cayetano 15 pts.

Upcoming schedule:

Friday, March 25

6:00 p.m. – KHMH Injectors vs DYS

7:15 p.m. – NSC Valley vs Bowen & Bowen

8:30 p.m. – Central Bank vs BWS