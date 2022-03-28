74 F
Belize City
Monday, March 28, 2022
Home Sports NSC hosts Recreation & Wellness Basketball Tournament 2022
Sports

NSC hosts Recreation & Wellness Basketball Tournament 2022

SourceInformation courtesy Ms. Barbara Cadle – NSC Sports Coordinator
169

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 21, 2022– The National Sports Council (NSC) Sports Competition for Recreation and Wellness Basketball Tournament 2022 got underway on Friday, March 18, at the Marion Jones Sports Complex in Belize City.

The following are the twelve teams (12) participating in the competition:

Division A – Belize Healthcare “Shooting Stars”; Belize Tax Services “Kollectaz”; Belize Defense Force “Snipers”; Digi; Belize City Council “Dragons”; Customs &amp; Excise Department.

Division B – Department of Youth Services (DYS); K.H.M.H “Injectors”; National Sports Council “Valley”; Central Bank; BWS; Bowen &amp; Bowen.

The current tournament is for male players; the female tournament will be launched soon.

Below are the results from the 3 games played on Friday, March 18.

In the opener, Belize Tax Services “Kollectaz” defeated Belize Healthcare “Shooting Stars”, 36 – 34. For “Kollectaz” – Ron Nichoson 11 pts; and for “Shooting Stars” – Sekani Tillett 12 pts.

In game 2, Customs &amp; Excise Department defeated Belize Defense Force “Snipers”, 38 – 36. Customs &amp; Excise – Devon Garcia, Sr. 18 pts; BDF “Snipers” – Ernest Myles 16 pts.

And in the nightcap game, Belize City Council “Dragons” defeated Digi, 48 – 42. BCC “Dragons” – Devin Daly 20 pts; Digi – Lennox Cayetano 15 pts.

Upcoming schedule:
Friday, March 25
6:00 p.m. – KHMH Injectors vs DYS
7:15 p.m. – NSC Valley vs Bowen &amp; Bowen
8:30 p.m. – Central Bank vs BWS

Previous article“We have to look at the bigger picture” – PM on fuel taxes
Next articleCaesar Ridge gains first point at Week 7 of Top League Closing Season

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Ahmadiyya Basketball League Week 6 results

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Mar. 23, 2022-- The Ahmadiyya Basketball League Tournament 2022 continued this past Sunday, March 20, with sixteen (16) Week 6 games...
Read more
Sports

Caesar Ridge gains first point at Week 7 of Top League Closing Season

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 24, 2022-- It’s been a long time coming for the youngsters who stepped up from Belize City 1st Division football...
Read more
Sports

U-10 & U-13 Little League playoffs this Saturday at Marion Jones

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 21, 2022-- The Future Football Club U-10 & U-13 Little League 2022 Football Tournament got underway on Saturday, March 5,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Royals’ visit to Jamaica met with more protest

International
KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wed. Mar. 23, 2022-- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Jamaica this Tuesday, March 22, amid numerous protests as well...
Read more

Ahmadiyya Basketball League Week 6 results

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Wed. Mar. 23, 2022-- The Ahmadiyya Basketball League Tournament 2022 continued this past Sunday, March 20, with sixteen (16) Week 6 games...
Read more

Caesar Ridge gains first point at Week 7 of Top League Closing Season

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 24, 2022-- It’s been a long time coming for the youngsters who stepped up from Belize City 1st Division football...
Read more

NSC hosts Recreation & Wellness Basketball Tournament 2022

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 21, 2022-- The National Sports Council (NSC) Sports Competition for Recreation and Wellness Basketball Tournament 2022 got underway on Friday,...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Times tough despite largest budget ever

Editorial
Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño told the nation in his 2022/2023 budget presentation to the House of Representatives last week that his government had...
Read more

Power, personalities and politics

Editorial
Mon. Mar. 21, 2022 Our little Jewel, Belize, has made some major strides towards economic stability over the past year of the new PUP government;...
Read more

Increasing bus fares isn’t the best option

Editorial
News that bus operators across the country were seriously considering strike action because they weren’t making enough off their runs to cover costs came...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
There are at least two generations of Belizeans, which is to say, the post-independence/television/phone generations, which would have almost no idea of what is really involved...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
When the COVID-19 virus broke out in March of 2020, almost two years ago, I remember thinking to myself that the only way our...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
May 29 of this year will mark the fiftieth anniversary of a major incident (or series of incidents) in Belize City which has been...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper