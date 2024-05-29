2024 Ahmadiyya Basketball League finals

Photo: (l-r) Belize Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Organization of American States representatives signing agreement

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 27, 2024

The Organization of American States (OAS) and the European Union (EU) have signed a new three-year project to support the work of the OAS Mission in the Adjacency Zone between Belize and Guatemala.

The signing ceremony was held with representatives from both the OAS and the EU, on Saturday, May 25, at the office of the OAS in the Belize/Guatemala Adjacency Zone.

The EU has been a key supporter of the OAS mission since 2012, providing financial assistance to ensure the success of the mission’s operations.

“The extension of our mission in the Adjacency Zone is a testimony to the unwavering commitment of the OAS and the EU to peace and security in the Americas,” stated the Ambassador Agustín Espinosa, the Special Representative of the Secretary General for Belize-Guatemala Affairs.

The new project, funded by the EU with a budget of 3 million Euros (approximately 6.5 million Belize dollars), will continue to support activities that promote dialogue, conflict resolution, and community development in the Adjacency Zone.

This includes facilitating meetings between the armed forces of both countries, supporting educational initiatives, and ensuring the continuation of mediation efforts.

“The European Union has been an important and continued supporter of the work the OAS mission has been doing in the Adjacency Zone between Belize and Guatemala because of the importance we attach to its peace-building activities, its efforts to promote dialogue, operational cross-border cooperation, and contributing to the stability of the region,” noted EU Ambassador to Belize Marianne Van Steen.

The OAS Mission has played a crucial role over the past 20 years in facilitating dialogue and cooperation between Belize and Guatemala. The mission has been instrumental in verifying incidents in the Adjacency Zone, promoting political and diplomatic dialogue, and supporting community development projects.

This renewed support from the EU will help ensure that the Adjacency Zone remains a model of cooperation and peaceful conflict resolution, contributing to the overall stability and development of the region.