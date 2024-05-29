31.7 C
Belize City
Wednesday, May 29, 2024

2024 Ahmadiyya Basketball League finals

Photo: U18 Champs - Team 24/8 by Charles...

BTL reappoints Ivan Tesucum as CEO

by Kristen Ku BELIZE CITY, Wed. May 22,...

Belize attends STI Forum in New York

Photo: Belize’s delegation to STI forum in...

OAS and EU launch new 3-Year project

HighlightsOAS and EU launch new 3-Year project
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: (l-r) Belize Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Organization of American States representatives signing agreement

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 27, 2024

The Organization of American States (OAS) and the European Union (EU) have signed a new three-year project to support the work of the OAS Mission in the Adjacency Zone between Belize and Guatemala.

The signing ceremony was held with representatives from both the OAS and the EU, on Saturday, May 25, at the office of the OAS in the Belize/Guatemala Adjacency Zone.

The EU has been a key supporter of the OAS mission since 2012, providing financial assistance to ensure the success of the mission’s operations.

“The extension of our mission in the Adjacency Zone is a testimony to the unwavering commitment of the OAS and the EU to peace and security in the Americas,” stated the Ambassador Agustín Espinosa, the Special Representative of the Secretary General for Belize-Guatemala Affairs.

The new project, funded by the EU with a budget of 3 million Euros (approximately 6.5 million Belize dollars), will continue to support activities that promote dialogue, conflict resolution, and community development in the Adjacency Zone.

This includes facilitating meetings between the armed forces of both countries, supporting educational initiatives, and ensuring the continuation of mediation efforts.

“The European Union has been an important and continued supporter of the work the OAS mission has been doing in the Adjacency Zone between Belize and Guatemala because of the importance we attach to its peace-building activities, its efforts to promote dialogue, operational cross-border cooperation, and contributing to the stability of the region,” noted EU Ambassador to Belize Marianne Van Steen.

The OAS Mission has played a crucial role over the past 20 years in facilitating dialogue and cooperation between Belize and Guatemala. The mission has been instrumental in verifying incidents in the Adjacency Zone, promoting political and diplomatic dialogue, and supporting community development projects.

This renewed support from the EU will help ensure that the Adjacency Zone remains a model of cooperation and peaceful conflict resolution, contributing to the overall stability and development of the region.

Check out our other content

2024 Ahmadiyya Basketball League finals

BTL reappoints Ivan Tesucum as CEO

Belize attends STI Forum in New York

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.