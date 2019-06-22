Ohio cops charge Shannon Ingol with murder

Ingol, 22, is accused of killing his Belizean father, 41, in Barberton, Ohio, USA

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 20, 2019– Police in Barberton, Ohio, in the USA were called to the 300 Block area of George Street in that state yesterday, Wednesday morning, after they received a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man who was later identified as Shannon Callahan, 41, bleeding profusely in his driveway. Callahan has been identified as a Belizean.

Callahan was treated on the scene by paramedics and later transferred to Summa Barberton Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Callahan was shot multiple times. The news reports, however, did not indicate in what part of his body he was shot.

Reports are that Barberton police arrested a 22-year-old man who lives next door and who has been identified as Shannon Ingol. Reports out of Ohio have confirmed that Ingol is Callahan’s son. Ingol was arrested at the scene of the shooting.

Ingol was charged with murder. At his arraignment, a bond was set at 1 million dollars. Ingol is being held at the Summit County Jail.

No details about what led to the shooting have been released by police, who are still investigating the murder.