Oliver Peters, 45, stabbed on Boots Crescent

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 19, 2019– Oliver Peters, 45, a laborer of Boots Crescent, is in a critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, with stab wounds to his chest and body.

Peters was stabbed while socializing with family members on Boots Crescent at about 9:00 Saturday night. Somehow, Peters became involved in an argument which escalated to a physical altercation, during which he was stabbed. He was then rushed to the KHMH.

During the regular police press brief held today at the Raccoon Street Police Station, ASP Alejandro Cowo said that an arrest will be made shortly for Oliver Peters’ stabbing. He confirmed that the stabbing was due to a dispute between the family members.

However, this is not the first time that Oliver Peters has been involved in conflicts with his family. In June this year, he was acquitted of the murder of his uncle, Thomas Ferguson, 47, of Boots Crescent, Belize City. The allegation was that during an altercation in May, 2013, Peters stabbed his uncle in the chest. Ferguson died about two months later due to complications from the injuries.

The quarrel and subsequent altercation reportedly arose over a piece of land.

In the Supreme Court, Justice Colin Williams said that after listening to the evidence, he found that the force with which Peters stabbed his uncle was not sufficient to cause his death, and also found that at the time of the stabbing Peters was in fear for his life that he would be chopped. Williams believed that Peters was not the aggressor, and found him not guilty.